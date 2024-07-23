UNITAR and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador signed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at Strengthening Human Capital

23 July 2024, San Salvador, El Salvador – The United Nations for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of El Salvador through their Diplomatic Institute “Doctor José Gustavo Guerrero” signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a cooperative framework to promote the development and implementation of training activities.

The cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding includes the development of joint training activities for public officials, academia, private entities, and other interested actors, as well as the exchange of experiences, training tools, and field visits in areas of common interest.