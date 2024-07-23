Quintillion Appoints Admiral Joseph Tofalo as a Senior Strategic Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion, a pioneer in Arctic network infrastructure and a leading telecommunications provider operating across Alaska, today announced the appointment of retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Joseph Tofalo as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Admiral Tofalo brings 40 years of both military and industry expertise to the role.
“As an undersea warfare expert and defense technologies strategist, Joe Tofalo will be critical in guiding Quintillion to ensure our subsea network is a geostrategic asset to our nation’s defense infrastructure in the Arctic region—which is clearly becoming more critical year over year since I began my role with Quintillion in August 2017,” said Quintillion Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue. “With guidance, perspective, and trusted relationships from a high-ranking former naval officer who has also overseen the development and operation of the most powerful ships in the world, Quintillion is poised to expand our innovative solutions serving as eyes and ears under the sea and on the surface, in these critical Arctic waterways and transit routes, accessing the U.S. and North America via Alaska, with potential to control the North American Arctic."
Admiral Tofalo is currently President of Stonecreek Consulting, where he provides strategic advice on defense, energy, and undersea issues. During his 35-year career in the U.S. Navy, he served as Director of Undersea Warfare and Commander of the U.S. Submarine Force. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, holds a master’s degree in engineering management, and is a qualified Navy nuclear engineer.
“Seventy percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, 80 percent of the world's population lives within a few hundred miles of a coastline, 90 percent of global trade is conducted via ocean transport, and over 98 percent of communications is not bouncing off a satellite but in a cable under the water,” Admiral Tofalo said. “The importance of the sea to our country's industrial, economic, and military strength cannot be understated. I look forward to supporting Quintillion to ensure its subsea network is well-positioned to play an important role in our nation’s prosperity and defense.”
Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage. Quintillion built, owns, and operates subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber-optic networks serving communities in rural Alaska.
The Quintillion Team
