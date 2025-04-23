Active Path Mental Health Expands Access to Comprehensive Mental Health Treatment in Portland

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Active Path Mental Health is committed to helping Portland residents navigate life’s mental health challenges with evidence-based treatment, compassionate care, and a personalized approach to wellness. From therapy and medication management to innovative treatments like TMS and Spravato, Active Path provides comprehensive support to individuals seeking relief from anxiety, depression, trauma, and more.A Full Spectrum of Support for Portland’s Mental Health NeedsActive Path’s treatment offerings include:• Individual therapy to help patients work through emotional challenges in a supportive, one-on-one setting• Medication management for those who benefit from psychiatric medications as part of their recovery• TMS therapy, a non-invasive, FDA-cleared option for treatment-resistant depression• Spravatotreatment, an alternative for individuals who haven’t responded to traditional antidepressantsThese services are available alongside broader community support, including referrals to crisis hotlines, case management, and peer support groups, ensuring patients are never alone in their journey.Connection and Care at Every StepMental health doesn’t exist in a vacuum—it’s shaped by relationships, community, and support systems. Active Path recognizes the power of connection and offers services that help patients build resilience and find belonging, whether through therapy, peer support, or wraparound services in the community.Accessible Care Starts HereWhether someone is seeking help for the first time or looking for new options after trying previous treatments, Active Path makes it easy to get started. The clinic welcomes self-referrals, as well as referrals from healthcare providers and community organizations. With options like online depression assessments and no-obligation consultations, individuals can take the first step at their own pace.Take the first step toward healing— visit Active Path's website to explore personalized mental health treatment in Portland.

