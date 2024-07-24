Announcing Preleasing for The Lumin, a Premier Office Address in Bryan-College Station, Texas
Class AA Office Building Coming to Lake WalkBRYAN, TEXAS, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Cole Companies is excited to announce pre-leasing opportunities for The Lumin – a first-class office experience in Lake Walk. Currently in the final stages of design by Nelsen Partners, The Lumin will feature over 90,000 sf of Class A+ office space on five levels, covered parking, expansive views, and on-site fitness and conferencing capabilities alongside an additional 8,000 sf of restaurant and retail spaces, all on a waterfront location in the heart of Lake Walk.
“Employees are demanding exceptional spaces in order to return to the office, and best-in-class employers are embracing modern design in order to attract the talent necessary to compete," says Spencer Clements, President and Founder of William Cole Companies. "The world is taking note of the incredible momentum at Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus and the strong pro-business policies of Texas, Bryan and College Station. The Lumin will be our region's premiere office address and home to the companies and people that will shape our community for years to come. We are excited to add The Lumin to The Stella Hotel, Lake Walk and other meaningful places that we have had the privilege of creating for the benefit of our hometown."
The Lumin will be in good company alongside industry leaders such as FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Capital Farm Credit, BlueForge Alliance, and The Stella, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel. Designed to engage and inspire, Lake Walk is growing and evolving – just like the remarkable community it is a part of. Future employees at The Lumin will find themselves steps away from Lake Walk's lively collection of restaurants, shops, and curated experiences.
"We have worked diligently to grow Lake Walk into the region's hub of innovation, technology, hospitality, design and good experiences," says Justin Shulse, Principal and VP Development for William Cole Companies. "Surrounded by Texas A&M on three sides, adjacent to the acclaimed Traditions Club and Community and halfway between Texas A&M's flagship campus and the RELLIS Innovation and Technology Campus, Lake Walk is designed with community in mind. The Lumin adds that needed element of available office space for lease, allowing more best-in-class companies to call Lake Walk home and positively impact our region and the world."
Preleasing for The Lumin is open and being led by the global commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. Please contact Carrie Halbrooks at carrie.halbrooks@cushwake.com to learn more about The Lumin or other leasing and ownership opportunities at Lake Walk.
#####
ABOUT WILLIAM COLE COMPANIES
Since 1996, the William Cole Companies have been providing preeminent real estate development and ownership services across a wide range of commercial, hospitality and residential projects. Based in Bryan, Texas, the company remains focused on creating value for its investors, partners and clients through thoughtful, long-term approaches to development and asset management.
The company invests for its own account, on behalf of its investment partners and as a joint venture development partner. William Cole’s current focus is on strategic commercial and hospitality development opportunities in Texas, including Lake Walk, an innovative mixed-use lifestyle hub at the epicenter of the fast-growing Bryan/College Station region. William Cole Companies - We Create Meaningful Places
ABOUT LAKE WALK
Developed by William Cole Companies in partnership with Bryan Commerce and Development, Lake Walk is a 350-acre commercial development located in Bryan/College Station, Texas, and home to industry-leading companies in life sciences, national defense, lending, and destination marketing. The region’s best talent selects Lake Walk, partly for its location but mostly for its emphasis on the experiences designed to inspire and its active community programming. Its intentionally curated, comfortably upscale collection of regional dining, hospitality, retail, and wellness offerings is set along Lake Atlas, with its award-winning waterfront pavilion and inspirational observation tower. Lake Walk - Life is Here.
LEASING INQUIRIES
Carrie Halbrook and Matt Heidelbaugh
Cushman & Wakefield
Carrie.Halbrooks@cushwake.com
Matt.Heidelbaugh@cushwake.com
(972) 663-9887 / (972) 663-9616
Spencer Clements
William Cole Companies
+1 281-580-2085
sclements@williamcoleinc.com