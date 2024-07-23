"The Time Is Now" - The Los Angeles Jazz Company Debuts at Avalon Hollywood to Benefit "I'm A Dancer Against Cancer"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKC PR, the renowned public relations firm, is thrilled to announce "The Time Is Now," a spectacular dance event premiering on July 23, 2024, at 7:30 PM at Avalon Hollywood. This event marks a significant milestone for The Los Angeles Jazz Company as they celebrate their debut performance.

Organized by LA Dance Magic and owner Jackie Sleight, the event combines the talents of some of the most notable dancers and choreographers in the industry, creating a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience to benefit the I'm A Dancer Against Cancer charity. All proceeds will provide financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers, and their families who have been impacted by cancer.

The event features performances by Little Big Band and choreography by renowned artists such as Al Blackstone, Chase Benz, Christian Vincent, Eric Sanchez, Michael Rooney, Sienna Lyons, and Tyce Diorio. Special guests include Jennifer Jones, the first African American Rockette; Vincent Paterson, legendary choreographer for Michael Jackson; Mandy Moore, acclaimed choreographer for "La La Land" and Taylor Swift's tour; Alison Faulk, choreographer for "Magic Mike"; and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Kat Burns.

"The Time Is Now" highlights The Los Angeles Jazz Company's commitment to preserving and promoting the rich legacy of jazz dance. Through performances, lectures, teaching, scholarships, and community outreach, the company aims to introduce younger generations to the cultural heritage of jazz dance and music.