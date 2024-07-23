World Bible Conference

TAKING TERRITORIES

The event, themed Taking Territories, is set to offer attendees a platform for spiritual growth and discovery.” — Archbishop Professor Cletus Bassey

HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny International will host the World Bible Conference 2024 from August 21-25, 2024. The event, themed "Taking Territories," is set to offer attendees a platform for spiritual growth and discovery. Sessions will be held daily at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., with a special Sunday service on August 25th at 10 a.m. The venue for the conference is Destiny International, located at 906 Avenue A, Katy, TX 77493.

The conference will feature notable guest speakers who bring extensive experience and a distinct perspective on faith and spirituality:

Rev. Christy Bature: Renowned for her impactful teachings and commitment to spiritual development.

Dr. Amos Fenwa: A respected community voice with a focus on faith-based empowerment.

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Alexandra: Offers a global perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing believers today.

The event will be hosted by Archbishop Professor Cletus Bassey and Bishop Dr. Blessing Bassey, creating an environment for reflection, learning, and community engagement. Participants will have opportunities to engage in discussions, attend sessions, and participate in worship services.

About Destiny International:

Destiny International, based in Katy, Texas, is dedicated to fostering spiritual growth and community service. Under the leadership of Archbishop Professor Cletus Bassey and Bishop Dr. Blessing Bassey, the church serves as a source of inspiration and support for many.

The World Bible Conference 2024 is open to all individuals seeking spiritual renewal and a deeper understanding of their faith.

For further details about the conference, please contact the Destiny International church office.

Contact Information:

Church Office: Destiny International, 906 Avenue A, Katy, TX 77493

Phone: (877)-331-4334

Email: info@destinymissions.org

Website: www. destinymissions.org