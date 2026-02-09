Judge Dedra Davis Announces Campaign for Re-Election to Harris County 270th District Court

Judge Dedra Davis - 270TH CIVIL DISTRICT COURT

Award-winning civil district judge highlights court efficiency, modernization, and access to justice initiatives

My responsibility is to ensure fair, efficient justice and respectful treatment for everyone who comes before the court” — Judge Davis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Dedra Davis, presiding judge of the Harris County 270th Civil District Court, has announced her campaign for re-election following a term focused on efficient court administration, expanded courtroom access, and continued community engagement in one of Texas’s busiest civil trial courts.

First elected to the bench in 2018, Judge Davis was part of a historic group of African American women elected to judicial office in Harris County. She brings more than 30 years of combined legal experience to the court, including over two decades as a practicing attorney and prior experience as a civil litigation paralegal.

During her tenure, Judge Davis has implemented administrative and procedural practices designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and predictability in civil proceedings. Her courtroom utilizes structured scheduling that assigns specific hearing times, reducing extended docket waits for attorneys, litigants, and jurors. The court also provides parties with access to official court recordings at no cost, reducing financial barriers associated with obtaining court records.

Under Judge Davis’s leadership, the 270th District Court has completed a high volume of civil trials to verdict, including both jury and non-jury trials. She also presided over virtual trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing court operations to continue while maintaining access to justice during public health disruptions.

Judge Davis’s judicial service has been recognized through professional honors, including judicial service and leadership awards from legal and judicial organizations. She has also received civic recognition for her public service and contributions to the legal community.

Beyond the courtroom, Judge Davis founded Lawyer to Litigator, an initiative designed to support trial experience for attorneys while helping connect qualifying litigants with legal representation. She has conducted educational seminars on legal topics such as expunctions and regularly participates in civic outreach, including speaking engagements at schools, universities, and community forums focused on legal literacy and civic responsibility.

Judge Davis holds a Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law. She maintains active membership in several local, state, and national legal and judicial organizations.

As part of her re-election campaign, Judge Davis has stated that her focus will remain on efficient court administration, equal access to justice, and maintaining public trust in the civil court system.

“My responsibility is to ensure fair, efficient justice and respectful treatment for everyone who comes before the court,” Judge Davis said.

The Harris County 270th Civil District Court hears a wide range of civil matters, including contract disputes, employment cases, and personal injury litigation. Decisions issued by the court affect individuals, businesses, and the broader Harris County community.

Campaign Information

Judge Dedra Davis for 270th District Court

Website: https://dedradavisforjudge.com

