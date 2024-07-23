Groundbreaking to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 for New Affordable Rental Housing in Gainesville
Paces Preservation Partners and Gainesville Housing Authority will host the construction kickoff of Harrison Village, 120-apartments replacing Harrison SquareGAINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paces Preservation Partners, together with the Gainesville Housing Authority, are pleased to invite media and the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Harrison Village Phase 1. The event officially kicks off construction of the 120-unit affordable apartment community.
WHAT:
Groundbreaking with remarks by local officials to celebrate the start of construction on the Harrison Village Phase 1 affordable apartment community.
Photo and video opportunity. Light fare provided.
WHERE:
815 Harrison Square, Gainesville, GA 30507
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 10 AM
WHO:
Speakers include Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon; Austin Chancey, Senior Housing Policy Analyst at Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA); Beth Brown, Gainesville Housing Authority CEO; and Steve Bien, Soho Housing Partners as well as others central to the project.
The event is free to the public. Please go to https://pp.events/harrisongroundbreaking to register. To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to email or call The Paces Foundation press contact.
Modern affordable housing is a pressing need in the rapidly growing Gainesville metro area. Harrison Village will replace the aging Harrison Square public housing community, thanks to a public-private partnership. Financing is being provided by tax-exempt bonds allocated by DCA and issued by the Gainesville Housing Authority. Other financing partners include: Bellwether Enterprise, BNY Mellon, Freddie Mac, JPMorgan Chase Bank, and Red Stone Equity Partners.
Paces Preservation Partners is a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners. The partnership works with local housing authorities to redevelop public housing.
About Soho Housing Partners
Leveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Stephen Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho’s significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.
About The Paces Foundation
Founded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and have a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,000 units across the southeast, and New Jersey. Visit www.pacesfoundation.org.
