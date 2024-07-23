Truck Tech Expo Revolutionizes the Truck Accessory Industry with Inaugural Event at KnowledgeFest Dallas
EINPresswire.com/ -- The truck accessory industry is set for a groundbreaking event this fall as Truck Tech Expo debuts alongside KnowledgeFest at the Hilton Anatole Dallas from September 20-22, 2024. Organized by the Mobile Electronics Association, this innovative event marks the first of its kind to merge a trade exhibition with consumer access, alongside a robust educational program.
Truck Tech Expo will showcase over 30 vehicles featuring top brand exhibitions, highlighting the latest in truck technologies and accessories. Sponsored by RealTruck, the leading truck accessory manufacturer in the country, will prominently display products from Amp Research, AVS, Backrack, BAK, Bedrug, Bushwaker, extang, Go Rhino, Havoc, Husky, N-Fab, Retrax, Rugged Ridge, Superlift, Truxedo and Undercover.
"We are thrilled to introduce Truck Tech Expo to the industry," said Chris Cook, President of the Mobile Electronics Association. "This event fills a critical gap by providing both trade professionals and enthusiasts with unparalleled access to cutting-edge products and extensive educational opportunities."
Trade attendees can delve into more than 100 hours of education across three specialized tracks: Owner/Manager, Sales/Marketing, and Installer/Fabrication. This educational component aims to empower industry professionals with the latest insights and skills essential for business growth and customer satisfaction.
On Sunday, September 22, 2024, Truck Tech Expo will open its doors to enthusiasts invited by Dallas area retailers, offering them a unique opportunity to explore and interact with industry experts and innovators.
Philip Lindsley, from Titan Motoring in Nashville, TN, expressed enthusiasm about the event: “Our business has grown significantly by catering to our customers who turn to us as the technology experts to provide everything for their vehicles, most of which happen to be trucks."
In addition to RealTruck, the expo will feature technology exhibitors including 12VoltDashboard, 1Sixty8 Media, Audiofrog USA, Audiomobile, Audiopipe, Compustar, DB Drive, Directed, DOW Technologies, Dynamat, GROM Audio, Infinity, InstallerNet, JBL, Kicker, Maestro, Momento, Musway, Peel 3D, PrecisionPower, Major League Fab, ShopMonkey, SiriusXM, SNAP Finance, Stetsom Electronics, TermPro, Trulli Audio, Voxx Electronics, Wattstar, and Wet Sounds.
For more information on exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending Truck Tech Expo, visit TruckTechExpo.com.
About the Mobile Electronics Association: Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) is a trade association comprised of installing dealers and product vendors dedicated to serving the needs of the mobile electronics specialist industry. MEA produces KnowledgeFest, trade-only industry events that combine educational programming and vendor training with a trade show floor. MEA publishes the monthly Mobile Electronics® magazine, which is the industry’s #1 resource, as well as other digital media, including websites and the industry’s e-newsletter Hotwire. Learn more at mobile-electronics.com.
Press Contact: Chris Cook at press@mobile-electronics.com
Chris Cook
Mobile Electronics Association
+1 978-645-6434
press@mobile-electronics.com
