E-Dental Introduces Advanced Technology for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
SEMINOLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Dental, a leading dental office in Seminole, Florida, is proud to announce the introduction of cutting-edge technology for treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Utilizing the revolutionary DNA and MRNA Appliance Systems, E-Dental offers a non-surgical, effective, and comfortable solution for patients suffering from OSA and related conditions.
Breakthrough Technology: DNA and MRNA Appliance Systems
E-Dental now provides the Vivos DNA and MRNA Appliance Systems, representing a significant advancement in the treatment of snoring and mild to moderate sleep apnea. These systems are designed to naturally remodel and redevelop the craniofacial structures, including the upper and lower jaw and airway, thereby addressing the root cause of sleep apnea.
The DNA Appliance System
The Vivos DNA System is an FDA-registered biomimetic oral appliance that leverages the body’s natural ability for self-correction through gene-environment interactions. By wearing the appliance in the early evening and throughout the night, patients can experience:
- Restored and maintained proper symmetry and alignment
- Enhanced craniofacial and orthodontic correction
- A broader, wider smile with improved aesthetics
- A solution for crowded or crooked teeth, gummy smiles, narrow palates, TMD, sleep bruxism, and OSA
- Improved sleep quality and quantity
- Significant reduction or elimination of snoring
- A more symmetrical and attractive facial appearance, akin to a natural facelift
- Restored normal breathing and sleep patterns, leading to better overall health
The Vivos DNA appliance system has been clinically proven to treat and sometimes cure Obstructive Sleep Apnea by non-surgically remodeling the upper airway.
The MRNA Appliance System
Like traditional mandibular advancement devices (MAD), the MRNA appliance brings the lower jaw forward to improve airway patency. However, it goes a step further by stimulating the growth of the upper jaw, remodeling the airway, and potentially curing OSA. The MRNA appliance is FDA-cleared for treating mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea and is worn only in the evening and at night.
Why Choose E-Dental for Sleep Apnea Treatment?
E-Dental's approach to treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea sets it apart from traditional methods. By utilizing the DNA and MRNA Appliance Systems, patients can experience:
- Non-surgical, painless treatment
- Fast results within weeks
- No forceful movements or pain
- Improved overall health and well-being
A source from E-Dental stated, "We are committed to offering our patients the best and most advanced treatments available. The DNA and MRNA Appliance Systems provide a breakthrough solution for those suffering from sleep apnea, allowing them to achieve better health and improved quality of life."
For more information about E-Dental's new treatment options for Obstructive Sleep Apnea and to schedule a consultation, please contact E-Dental.
About E-Dental
E-Dental is a premier dental office located in Seminole, Florida. It offers a wide range of dental treatments, including advanced solutions for sleep apnea and snoring. With a commitment to patient care and the latest dental technologies, E-Dental provides personalized and effective treatments for all dental needs.
Brandie Gorman
Brandie Gorman
E-Dental
+1 7273196019
brandie@edentalonline.com