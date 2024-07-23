Drive & Shine coming soon to Fort Wayne, Indiana

Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers.

The new Fort Wayne locations will uphold Drive & Shine's commitment to excellence and eco-friendly practices. Each site will feature state-of-the-art facilities, In & Out Interior Buildings that includes dedicated vacuums, mat machines, air tools, towels and window cleaner.

Express Oil Change, and membership options starting at just $30 per month. Express Interior Services will also be coming soon to these locations. VIP members will enjoy discounts on oil changes and other services, making it an economical choice for car care. Drive & Shine has been named Best Car Wash by the South Bend Tribune for over two decades, a testament to the company's dedication to excellence.

"We are extremely pleased and excited to be opening three brand new locations in the Fort Wayne market," said Haji Tehrani, Owner of Drive & Shine. "Our passionate team has a proven track record of excellence in the car wash and oil change space, from Northern Indiana to Southern Michigan. We are looking forward to providing an incredible experience for Fort Wayne residents, showcasing the Drive & Shine difference."

The new locations will be located at 6309 West Jefferson Blvd., 5820 Coldwater Rd., and 5430 E. Dupont Rd and are expected to have a positive economic impact on the community. Drive & Shine is eager to bring its high-quality services and customer-focused approach to three well-known areas in the city. Residents can look forward to special offers and promotions once the new sites open, further enhancing the value of Drive & Shine's premium services.

