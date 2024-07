Georgia State Chapter Veterans for America First publishes authorized speaker list said Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF comms

Georgia VFAF Logo Jared Craig attorney VFAF National VP and GA State Chapter President

Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF Veterans for Trump national director of communications releases Georgia State Chapter authorized speaker and team list.

Our Georgia team is prepared to hit the ground running for grassroots support of the campaign” — Jared Craig VFAF GA State Chapter President and National VP

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA , July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VFAF Georgia State Chapter Publishes Authorized Speakers List.The official Georgia state chapter of Veterans for America First was launched in 2022 and operates as part of our national organization at https://vfaf.us/ . The state website is found at https://georgiavfaf.org/ but is not scheduled for update until after the presidential election. In the interim, all inquiries for authorized speakers or endorsements should be directed to connect@VFAF.us.All VFAF leaders, ambassadors, and candidates listed on our national website VFAF.US are authorized to represent our organization and use our endorsement for their campaigns. This list acknowledges those authorized to additionally represent the official Georgia State Chapter this cycle.Speakers, candidates and team members:Jordan Ridley – Sitting State Legislature GA state house district 22 (endorsed for re-election)Noelle Kahaian , Republican Nominee GA State House district 81, VFAF AmbassadorMark Lajoye – Veteran, President Trumps national Vets 4 Trump coalition member, Republican Nominee, VFAF AmbassadorDr. Sam Brown – Veteran, Republican Nominee GA State House district 54, VFAF AmbassadorDavid Cavender- Veteran, Republican Nominee Cobb Sheriff, featured in VFAF DocumentaryTheresa Shen – Asians for Trump (2016/2020) , VFAF AmbassadorBundy Cobb – Vietnam Veteran – VFAF AmbassadorFrederick Mulika – Veteran, Law enforcement officer, Legal Immigrant, VFAF AmbassadorJerry Ramsey- Lieutenant Colonel, Vietnam Veteran, VFAF AmbassadorLucretia Hughes – National talk show host, VFAF AmbassadorJared Craig – Attorney, President GA VFAF State Chapter, National VPStan Fitzgerald – Retired LEO, VFAF Director of educational films featuring "VFAF Veterans for Trump"In addition to speakers two of three VFAF documentary films are available for free screenings in Georgia.Border Invasion an American Crisis (released in distribution)VFAF Veterans for Trump – the Movement (9-1-24 release)

