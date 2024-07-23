Georgia State Chapter Veterans for America First publishes authorized speaker list said Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF comms
Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF Veterans for Trump national director of communications releases Georgia State Chapter authorized speaker and team list.
Our Georgia team is prepared to hit the ground running for grassroots support of the campaign”ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA , July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national also know as Veterans for America First.
— Jared Craig VFAF GA State Chapter President and National VP
VFAF Georgia State Chapter Publishes Authorized Speakers List.
https://vfaf.us/vfaf-georgia-state-chapter-publishes-authorized-speakers-list
The official Georgia state chapter of Veterans for America First was launched in 2022 and operates as part of our national organization at https://vfaf.us/. The state website is found at https://georgiavfaf.org/ but is not scheduled for update until after the presidential election. In the interim, all inquiries for authorized speakers or endorsements should be directed to connect@VFAF.us.
All VFAF leaders, ambassadors, and candidates listed on our national website VFAF.US are authorized to represent our organization and use our endorsement for their campaigns. This list acknowledges those authorized to additionally represent the official Georgia State Chapter this cycle.
Speakers, candidates and team members:
Jordan Ridley – Sitting State Legislature GA state house district 22 (endorsed for re-election)
Noelle Kahaian , Republican Nominee GA State House district 81, VFAF Ambassador
Mark Lajoye – Veteran, President Trumps national Vets 4 Trump coalition member, Republican Nominee, VFAF Ambassador
Dr. Sam Brown – Veteran, Republican Nominee GA State House district 54, VFAF Ambassador
David Cavender- Veteran, Republican Nominee Cobb Sheriff, featured in VFAF Documentary
Theresa Shen – Asians for Trump (2016/2020) , VFAF Ambassador
Bundy Cobb – Vietnam Veteran – VFAF Ambassador
Frederick Mulika – Veteran, Law enforcement officer, Legal Immigrant, VFAF Ambassador
Jerry Ramsey- Lieutenant Colonel, Vietnam Veteran, VFAF Ambassador
Lucretia Hughes – National talk show host, VFAF Ambassador
Jared Craig – Attorney, President GA VFAF State Chapter, National VP
Stan Fitzgerald – Retired LEO, VFAF Director of educational films featuring “VFAF Veterans for Trump”
In addition to speakers two of three VFAF documentary films are available for free screenings in Georgia.
Border Invasion an American Crisis (released in distribution)
VFAF Veterans for Trump – the Movement (9-1-24 release)
Stan Fitzgerald
+1 770-707-6291
VFAF
