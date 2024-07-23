Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market: A Comprehensive Study Exploring with Qiagen, Illumina, Perkin Elmer
Stay up-to-date with Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for next 5 years
The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market size is estimated to increase by USD 977.08 Mn at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2030. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 433.53 Mn. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Becton Dickinson and Company (United States), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (United Kingdom), Qiagen (Germany), Myriad Genetics (United States), Illumina (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Perkin Elmer (United Kingdom), GATC Biotech (Germany), Agilent Technologies (United States).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Definition:
Clinical oncology next-generation sequencing (NGS) refers to the application of advanced genomic sequencing technologies in the field of clinical oncology. Next-generation sequencing is a high-throughput sequencing technology that allows the rapid sequencing of millions to billions of DNA strands simultaneously. In the context of clinical oncology, NGS is used to analyze the genetic material of cancer cells to gain insights into the molecular basis of cancer, identify genetic mutations, and guide personalized treatment strategies.
Market Trends:
Precision medicine, which involves tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, was gaining prominence. Clinical oncology NGS is a key enabler of precision medicine, providing detailed genomic information for personalized cancer treatment strategies.
Market Drivers:
Ongoing advancements in NGS technologies, including increased sequencing speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, were driving the adoption of clinical oncology NGS.
Market Opportunities:
The ability of NGS to provide detailed genomic information allows for the development of personalized cancer treatment strategies.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In March 2022, Vela Diagnostics introduced the new OncoKey 525 Plus and SL 60 Panels. With up to 64 samples in a single sequencing run, these next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based panels are designed to identify DNA and RNA cancer biomarkers from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue specimens.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market segments by Types: NGS Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis
Detailed analysis of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market segments by Applications: Academic & Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities
Major Key Players of the Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Becton Dickinson and Company (United States), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (United Kingdom), Qiagen (Germany), Myriad Genetics (United States), Illumina (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Perkin Elmer (United Kingdom), GATC Biotech (Germany), Agilent Technologies (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market.
• -To showcase the development of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market is segmented by Application (Academic & Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities) by Type (NGS Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis) by Category (Sequencing platform, Kits & Reagents) by Technology (Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market report:
– Detailed consideration of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market-leading players.
– Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Production by Region Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
Key Points Covered in Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report:
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {NGS Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, NGS Data Analysis, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis}
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis by Application {Academic & Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities}
• Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
