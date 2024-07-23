KLYR RUM DEBUTS NEW ‘CELEBRATE AMERICA’ ALL-NATURAL READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILS INSPIRED BY CLASSIC FLAVORS OF SUMMER
KLYR Rum ‘All-American Lemonade’ and ‘Sweet Tea of Freedom’ RTDs to Debut on National Refreshment Day
Our newest flavored KLYR RTDs are refreshing, nostalgic flavors of summer – lemonade & sweet iced tea – the perfect refreshment for hot, sunny days by the poolside and other festive outdoor occasions.”ST AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLYR Rum, a super-premium 100% American-made crystal rum, announces the launch of two ready-to-drink (RTD) flavor innovations just in time to round-out summer drinking occasions on National Refreshment Day taking place on Thursday, July 25th. Embodying the fun and freedom of warmer temperatures and longer days, these new patriotic-themed RTDs feature iconic flavors of summer with no artificial ingredients that capture the classic Americana spirit: ‘Sweet Tea of Freedom’ and ‘All-American Lemonade.’
Crafted with top-shelf crystal KLYR rum, these newly introduced, all-natural flavors join the existing KLYR brand portfolio of premium, non-carbonated RTDs that are sure to stand out for their pure ingredients that deliver a clean, crisp and smooth taste. With fewer calories than similar canned elixirs, the KLYR ‘Celebrate America’ limited-edition entrants feature an ABV of 5.5% and are less sweet than most spirits-based lemonade and sweet tea RTDs without sacrificing on taste.
The burgeoning RTD category has more than tripled since 2018, reaching just over $10 billion in sales last year. The KLYR brand has already entered the spirits-based ready-to-drink space with a variety of flavors in addition to the recently released ‘All-American Lemonade’ and ‘Sweet Tea of Freedom’ including: Orange KRUSH, Cucumber + Mint and Tropical Fruit PUNCH among others that are popular with consumers actively searching for all-natural, non-artificial liquid refreshment.
“The spirits-based RTD category continues to be among the hottest areas of the drinks market, and we have carved out a niche within this segment that marries our super-premium KLYR rum along with healthier ingredients, natural flavors along with on-the-go convenience that consumers are searching for,” said Keith Krem, COO of KLYR Rum. “Our newest flavored KLYR RTDs bring the best of all worlds with refreshing, nostalgic flavors of summer – lemonade and sweet iced tea – that are the perfect refreshment for warmer weather, whether by the poolside, alongside a BBQ and other festive outdoor occasions.”
Launched in 2021, KLYR is making waves in the super-premium rum category for its superior non-artificial, quality ingredients and unique hybrid distillation process combining both column and pot stills to craft an incredibly clean and highly versatile spirit. The result is a smooth tasting rum with zero grams of sugar, fewer calories, zero grams of carbohydrates that is non-GMO, gluten-free and Kosher-certified.
“Classic American lemonade and sweet iced tea are synonymous with summer, and we’ve worked hard to capture these popular seasonal flavors without relying unnecessarily on sugar. Unlike much of the competition, there’s nothing artificial about our KLYR RTDs,” said Lexi Close, Head Distiller at Holy Water Distillery where KLYR Rum is hand-crafted. “We are sure consumers are going to love this latest addition to our KLYR ready-to-drink portfolio on THE day when everyone is celebrating the best in liquid refreshment.”
Both the ‘All-American Lemonade’ and ‘Sweet Tea of Freedom’ RTDs are available in 12-ounce cans with an ABV of 5.5%. The ‘stars & stripes’-inspired cans are available in 4-packs, accessibly priced at $14.99 MSRP and are immediately available for purchase in Pennsylvania, where the KLYR brand is based. A larger national roll-out is taking place on August 1st in New Jersey with 32 additional states via direct-to-consumer (DTC) purchase available exclusively at www.klyrrum.com.
ABOUT KLYR RUM
Distilled 12 times and filtered 18 times, KLYR Rum is a super-premium crystal rum with zero grams of sugar, certified Kosher, gluten-free, zero grams of carbohydrates, non-GMO and fewer calories than most rums. With purity as its guide, the KLYR team created a super-premium rum that is best imbibed like vodka, as a classic cocktail, on the rocks or with a neutral mixer like soda or tonic and a simple piece of fruit. KLYR Rum can be found at leading wine & spirits stores as well as top bars and restaurants up and down the East Coast in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Connecticut as well as Delaware and is accessibly priced at $21.99 MSRP. Along with its newly launched ‘Celebrate America’ Limited Edition Series, there exist 3 distinct lines of all-natural, non-carbonated KLYR RTD cocktails featuring a variety of flavors and ABV formats ranging from 4.5% to 6.5%. Award-winning KLYR Rum is proudly 100% handcrafted in the USA at Holy Water Distillery in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania and has recently attracted several noteworthy accolades, including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition – Silver Medal; Beverage Tasting Institute – Silver Medal / 85 Points; Tasting Panel – 90 Points; Chilled 100 Spirits Awards – Platinum Medal / 95 Points.
