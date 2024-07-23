Ski-in/Ski-out Colorado Estate to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning August 12th
256 Timber Trail Rd., Breckenridge, CO 80424 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, August 12th 2024.
Located on the slopes of Breckenridge, CO, this new construction Swiss-style estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $5M.BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Le Mayen Estate in Breckenridge, CO. The property, previously listed for $19,499,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $5,000,000 on Monday, August 12th at 9:00 am MDT.
Constructed in 2022 and turn-key ready, The Le Mayen Estate showcases resort-style amenities and stunning Swiss Alpine architecture. Crafted from imported Alpine materials and centuries-old reclaimed wood, this exceptional property includes a gourmet kitchen, a lavish owner's suite, a game room complete with a pool table and wet bar, a 390-bottle wine cellar, and an arctic spa hot tub on a beautiful patio.
Experience the ultimate ski-in/ski-out luxury with this estate, featuring a dedicated ski and boot room with direct trail access. After a day on the slopes, unwind in the spa, complete with a steam room, dry sauna, and shower. As part of the prestigious Breckenridge Mountain Master Association, you'll also enjoy exclusive access to the amenities at One Ski Hill Place, including the lobby, media rooms, a bowling alley, two pools, and much more.
“As a realtor with 26 years of experience, I am thrilled to partner with Interluxe Auctions for the sale of The Le Mayen Estate. This stunning home with incredible ski amenities offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure that is truly unparalleled,” stated Jim Schlegel of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate. “Breckenridge has always been a special place for me, and The Le Mayen Estate captures the essence of what makes this area so extraordinary.”
“Nestled in the heart of Breckenridge, CO, this property is not just a home but a lifestyle,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “Its unparalleled location offers direct access to world-class skiing and breathtaking mountain vistas, making it a dream destination for winter enthusiasts."
The Le Mayen Estate is being offered in cooperation with Jim Schlegel and Michele Hart of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, August 12th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, August 9-10, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, August 11th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12572. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
