Under Silva Moradi's Leadership, Avalon LA Launches Holistic Program for Transitional Housing and Reentry Support
We've created a program that addresses the root causes of substance abuse and fosters holistic healing.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon LA, under the visionary leadership of its founder, Silva Moradi, pioneers community health with the launch of a transformative Holistic Pilot Program aimed at transitional housing and formerly incarcerated individuals. Rooted in Avalon LA's commitment to holistic well-being, this initiative marks a significant milestone in local outreach, supporting the most vulnerable populations in South Central Los Angeles. Silva Moradi’s leadership and dedication to holistic well-being have been the driving force behind Avalon LA's innovative approach to community health.
Avalon LA is a beacon of community advocacy, renowned for its innovative programs and dedication to underserved communities. The organization serves as a full-service resource center, offering access to essential resources, including food, hygiene items, clothing, legal assistance, and healthcare services.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:
HOLISTIC WELLNESS APPROACH: Participants undergo consultations to assess their needs, followed by tailored programming and access to resources designed to meet those needs effectively. Medical screenings help evaluate their unique health needs, while motivational guest speakers, including community leaders and addiction recovery experts, provide inspiration and guidance.
VISION SERVICES: Out of the participants in the program, 9 out of 10 received comprehensive eye care, including complimentary eyeglasses, provided by Dr. Talin Amadian and Dr. Kiyana Kavoussi of Woodley Optometry. Many participants were not under optometric care before the program.
LEGAL ASSISTANCE: Free legal resources, including record expungement and debt resolution initiatives, empower individuals to address legal challenges and move forward with confidence. Attorneys from HM Legal Group have been pivotal in offering these services.
EXERCISE AND FITNESS: Under the guidance of Wellness Coordinator Will Zaro, participants engage in curated workout regimens tailored to their individual needs. Zaro's expertise in exercise science and rehabilitation ensures personalized fitness programs promoting physical resilience and mental well-being through two weekly one-hour sessions. One individual even lost 30 pounds through this program.
"This program exemplifies our commitment to empowering individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives," states Silva Moradi, Founder of Avalon LA. "We've created a program that addresses the root causes of substance abuse and fosters holistic healing."
The Holistic Pilot Program is a 3-month initiative currently available to individuals undergoing transitional housing and those previously incarcerated. Initially, the program targets specific participants based on assessed needs, but plans for future expansion aim to make these services more broadly available to all individuals in need within the community. The success of the pilot program paves the way for future expansion, as Avalon LA aims to bring this innovative model of care to more facilities and organizations, fostering healing, growth, and empowerment for all.
About Avalon LA
Avalon LA is a pioneering force in promoting holistic well-being and social equity across Los Angeles. Under the leadership of its founder, Silva Moradi, Avalon LA has become a comprehensive resource center that provides critical services such as healthcare, education, legal assistance, and social support to underserved communities. Our mission is to empower and uplift these communities through innovative, community-focused programs that tackle the root causes of societal challenges. Passionate about driving positive social change, Silva Moradi and Avalon LA are dedicated to making a lasting, meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.
Visit www.avalonla.org for more information.
