National report with most extensive data on characteristics of people with IDD reveals insights into state supports

This report--the most extensive and representative data on the characteristics of people with IDD--reveals insights into the quality of state supports.

By amplifying the voices of individuals with IDD, the NCI-IDD IPS catalyzes positive change in human service systems.” — Dorothy Hiersteiner, Co-Director of National Core Indicators

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Core Indicators (NCI) program announces the release of the 2022-2023 National Core Indicators Intellectual and Developmental Disability (NCI-IDD) - In-Person Survey (IPS) National Report. This comprehensive report offers the most extensive and representative data on the characteristics and outcomes of people with IDD who utilize state-funded services. Collected by 33 states from over 25,000 adults receiving long-term services and supports (LTSS) through their state Developmental Disabilities (DD) service systems, the report provides a crucial overview of demographics and self-reported outcomes among LTSS users in the United States. NCI-IDD strives to drive positive change in human service systems by using valid and reliable tools to collect, analyze, report, and disseminate these data outcomes.

The survey participants come from diverse backgrounds, encompassing race, ethnicity, age, communication preferences, residence types, urbanicity, and more. The report gathers insights on community access and participation, choice and control, relationships, and other important aspects. Here are a few key takeaways:

• Employment: Across the sample, 17% of people were in paid community jobs, and an additional 44% were unemployed but wanted a paid community job.

• Workforce: 40% of people say their staff change or turnover too often.

• Choice and decision-making: 24% of people indicated they chose where they live and 31% indicated they had some input in choosing where they live.

The report highlights several areas where outcomes for people with IDD are relatively promising, such as relationships, service coordination, and workforce. Other areas have mixed results, especially choice and decision-making, community inclusion, and health. Many of these areas also have strong connections to federal policy, such as the HCBS Settings Final Rule and Access Rule, and represent areas for possible quality improvement.

“By amplifying the voices of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the NCI-IDD IPS acts as a catalyst for positive change in human service systems,” says Dorothy Hiersteiner, NCI co-director. “NCI data can inform evidence-based decision-making, driving the implementation of critical improvements to enhance the lives of people with IDD.”

Kristin Ahrens, Deputy Secretary for Pennsylvania's Office of Developmental Programs (ODP), agrees: “NCI-IDD data provides PA ODP with critical data that is used to examine the quality of services and supports and identify where improvements can be made. NCI data have been embedded into quality improvement strategies that impact the lives of people with disabilities across the Commonwealth.”

To access the full National Core Indicators - Intellectual and Developmental Disability - In-Person Survey National Report 2022-2023, please visit the NCI website at https://idd.nationalcoreindicators.org/survey-reports-insights/. Click on the "Chapters 2022-23" dropdown to retrieve the report.

For a comprehensive overview of the results of the National Core Indicators - Intellectual and Developmental Disability - In-Person Survey National Report 2022-2023, please see our “At-a-Glance” infographic.

***About National Core Indicators - Intellectual and Developmental Disability - In-Person Survey National Report 2022-2023***

The NCI-IDD program is a collaborative initiative involving state DD systems, the Human Services Research Institute (HSRI), the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS), and people with disabilities and their families. As a research and quality monitoring enterprise, the NCI-IDD IPS gathers data directly from individuals using state DD system supports and their families.

***Questions or comments?***

We are always interested in collaborating closely with people with lived experience with intellectual and developmental disabilities. If you’d like to help us improve our research, please contact us at nci@nationalcoreindicators.org or visit our website: https://idd.nationalcoreindicators.org/.