NCHE Heart Of America Poll Finds a More Unified Nation that Seeks More Empathy from Our Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE), partnering with the American Association of Colleges & Universities (AAC&U), today released results from its second annual Heart of America Poll. The nationally representative survey found a robust desire for unity and a palpable optimism for finding lasting common ground. A significant majority take pride in their American identity, while the optimism for unity has increased from 67% a year ago to 74% in June, signaling a hopeful trend towards a more united America.

Conducted weeks before President Biden withdrew as the Democratic nominee from the 2024 presidential race, the survey indicated that the presidential candidates are engaging an electorate yearning for connection and understanding and with a shared vision for a future where differences serve to connect Americans, not divide them.

BSG, a premier strategic market research firm, interviewed 1306 adults online June 5-11, 2024. All respondents were 18 years old or older. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level was ±2.71 percentage points. BSG used a rigorous and unbiased methodology for their questions and didn’t steer respondents toward negative or divisive answers.

“We believe our poll has uncovered a new silent majority in America - Democrats, Republicans, people of color, the LGBTQ community, families, and individuals who embrace unity and equality and want to eliminate inequities,” said Dr. Gail Christopher, Executive Director of NCHE. “The journey forward is anchored in empathy, respect, and relationship building.”

Shannon-Janean Currie, Vice President at BSG, added: “As we approach this unprecedented presidential election, it's clear that Americans are yearning for transformative leaders who can see beyond labels and political posturing. They want leaders who can usher in a new way of engaging with each other - one marked by respectful disagreement, empathy, and unity. This desire for a more understanding and inclusive discourse is a testament to the resilience of the American spirit.”

In her analysis, Currie wrote that the survey offers a powerful reminder that the desire for a more connected and inclusive America burns brightly in the hearts of many. “However, the path forward requires acknowledging the complexities revealed by the data,” she wrote. “We must move beyond simply paying lip service to diversity and inclusion and instead embrace the hard work of dismantling systemic barriers. This means investing in equitable education, promoting diverse representation at all levels of leadership, and fostering authentic dialogue across differences. The road ahead will be challenging, but the potential rewards – a nation that truly reflects and celebrates the richness of its people – make it a journey worth taking.”

The survey found broad support for teaching about racism in schools, with 61%, including 62% of Whites, agreeing with the statement: “Educating children on the role racism has played in American history is essential to building an America that can overcome racism.” The statement also received support from 57% of people of color, 65% of Democrats, 62% of Independents, and 54% of Republicans. Only 39% of respondents, including 38% of Whites, believe that teaching about “American history and systemic racism can lead to feelings of guilt about the past among white children and perpetuate racial divisions when we should be focused on moving forward as Americans regardless of race.”

“The commitment to redress the historical and contemporary effects of racism is central to advancing the democratic purposes of higher education and integral to the aims of a contemporary liberal education,” said Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U). “At a time when state legislatures across the country are imposing unprecedented restrictions on what educators can teach, and what students can learn, about race and American history, the finding that clear majorities of Americans, regardless of political affiliation, recognize the importance of teaching and learning about the role of racism in the history of the United States is especially noteworthy—and heartening.”

Through its Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT)™ Campus Centers initiative, AAC&U partners with higher education institutions across the country to engage and empower campus and community stakeholders to prepare the next generation of leaders and thinkers to dismantle the belief in a hierarchy of human value and to build more just and equitable communities.

Nearly 8 in 10 poll respondents believe that promoting workplace diversity and educating children on the history of race and racism in America are crucial first steps towards racial healing – a sentiment shared by almost three-quarters of Republicans. The poll unearthed other surprising sentiments, given the current tone of public discourse. It found that over 70% of Republicans support measures to ensure voter access, educate children on racial history, and promote workplace diversity as key to healing the harms caused by racism. When asked about the importance of these and other specific actions:

- 89% of Democrats/80% of Republicans chose ensuring that all eligible voters are able to vote

- 85% of Democrats/70% of Republicans chose educating our children on the history of race and racism in America

- 86% of Democrats/73% of Republicans chose promoting diversity in the workplace, so people of all different races are working together

- 89% of Democrats/ 63% of Republicans chose enacting policies that reduce segregation in housing, so Americans have neighbors of different races

- 61% of Democrats/ 44% of Republicans chose reparations payments to the descendants of enslaved Americans

Conservatives' attempt to weaponize “critical race theory” (CRT) was a misfire. This academic and legal framework, which examines how race and racism intersect with politics, culture, and law, was widely targeted in recent years.

However, the poll clearly shows these attacks did not resonate well with the electorate. Nearly 3-in-5 respondents, including almost two-thirds of independents and more than 60% of Republicans, remain unfamiliar with critical race theory.

