Tyler Mann Injury Law Presents Back-To-School Shoe Drive Benefiting Local School Children at Trash Pandas Games

Fans can help by bringing new, child-sized shoes (grades 1-8) to the games and dropping them off at the Tyler Mann tent near the ballpark entrance

Every donation makes a lasting difference in the lives of these children, and together, we can ensure they have the resources they need to succeed in school this year.” — Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocket City Trash Pandas fans can celebrate the upcoming school year and support a great cause at the same time! Local law firm Tyler Mann Injury Law is teaming up with HEALS, Inc., a non-profit organization, to provide new back-to-school shoes for children in the Huntsville-area community.

The drive will occur at the Trash Pandas' home games vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama.

Fans can help by bringing new, child-sized shoes (grades 1-8) to the game and dropping them off at the Tyler Mann tent near the ballpark entrance. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

“We’re excited to partner with HEALS and the Trash Pandas to support our community’s children,” said Tyler Mann, founder of Tyler Mann Injury Law. “Every donation makes a lasting difference in the lives of these children, and together, we can ensure they have the resources they need to succeed in school this year.”

Here’s how fans can participate:

• Bring new, child-sized shoes (grades 1-8) to the Trash Pandas games on Saturday, July 27, or Sunday, July 28.

• Drop off your donation at the Tyler Mann tent near the park entrance.

• Scan a QR code at the tent to enter for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Tyler Mann Injury Law will also donate $1 for every entry received, with a goal of raising $3,000 for HEALS to purchase additional shoes. This initiative builds on Tyler Mann’s successful shoe drives in collaboration with HEALS and Academy Sports + Outdoors, which have provided over 1,500 pairs of shoes to Huntsville-area children in the past three years.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

About HEALS, Inc.

HEALS, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to providing accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the Huntsville City/Madison County school systems and the medical community. HEALS, Inc.'s mission is to keep children healthy and optimize their opportunities for success in school and society. Our mission is to deliver accessible, quality, school-based primary health care for children through collaborative efforts with the school system and the medical, dental, and optometrist communities. By providing accessible school-based health care for eligible economically disadvantaged children, we are a real solution to the health care crisis by providing them with a medical, dental, and optometry home. For more information, visit www.healsinc.org.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All," and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear categories through leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

