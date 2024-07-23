SkillCorner Announces Partnership with the Orlando Magic

Sports tracking data leader, SkillCorner, will assist in finding impact players throughout the draft

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on its selection for NBA Launchpad last year, SkillCorner is proud to have taken another major step in basketball by announcing the Orlando Magic as its first NBA team partnership.

The Magic will benefit from the world’s deepest basketball tracking dataset, spanning 55,000+ games across 18 global leagues, with historical data stretching back to 2017.

NBA teams will typically find the most talented draft picks in the top half of the first round; however, impact players like Manu Ginobili, Marc Gasol, and more recently Draymond Green, Jalen Brunson, and Nikola Jokic were taken in the second round, and went on to become perennial NBA All-Stars.

Even looking beyond the star players, every title-winning team also needs key role players like Robert Horry, Boris Diaw, Mike Miller and Payton Pritchard.

General managers and talent evaluators need to look beyond the box score for players with unique or unconventional skill sets in the late first or second round.

And with this summer’s draft continuing the trend of international players entering the league, teams need to assess these broader traits and attributes objectively across different leagues, as well as the NCAA.

SkillCorner data will help the Magic successfully identify prospects through standardized physical and shooting metrics across the NCAA and international leagues, as well as automated recognition of a variety of basketball events.

The breadth and depth of the data will help the club recognize patterns and project how draft picks could adapt to NBA offenses, defenses and floor spacing.

“We believe our data can bring tremendous value to NBA teams in analysis and talent evaluation,” said SkillCorner Co-Founder, Hugo Bordigoni. “So, it’s a really exciting step for us to secure our first customer in the NBA.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovator like SkillCorner,” said Orlando Magic Assistant General Manager, David Bencs. “Tracking data has transformed basketball analysis over the last decade in the NBA. Having tracking data for the NCAA and all major international leagues will help us make the most educated decisions regarding the NBA Draft and international free agency. We look forward to the benefits of this partnership as we drive further innovations with SkillCorner to answer previously unanswerable questions.”

