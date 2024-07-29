The Hamlet by Simple Life Celebrates World Nature Conservation Day by Planting Over 100 Trees in the Community
The Hamlet by Simple Life is excited to announce a significant environmental initiative that will see over 100 trees planted around the community.
We are nurturing a natural sanctuary that our residents can enjoy for years to come. [It] is a reflection of our belief that a high quality of life and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.”FLAT ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of World Nature Conservation Day, The Hamlet by Simple Life is excited to announce a significant environmental initiative that will see over 100 trees planted around the community over the next 12 months. This effort aims to enhance the natural beauty and environmental sustainability of The Hamlet, a charming tiny home community located at the foothills of the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains.
— Mike McCann, CEO of Simple Life
Investing in Nature for a Better Tomorrow
The tree-planting initiative will be rolled out in multiple phases throughout the year, featuring a diverse selection of tree species including Chinese Lacebark Elm, Red Maples, Crepe Myrtle, Sweetbay Magnolia, Willow Oak, White Oak, Scarlet Oak, and more. In addition to the trees, Simple Life plans to enrich the community with flower poles, river rocks, and other nature-enhancing elements.
"We are proud to celebrate World Nature Conservation Day by not only reaffirming our commitment to outdoor living but also by taking tangible steps to enhance the environmental health of The Hamlet community," said Mike McCann, CEO of Simple Life. "With the planting of over 100 trees and the introduction of other nature-enriching initiatives, we are not just building a community; we are nurturing a natural sanctuary that our residents can enjoy for years to come. This initiative is a reflection of our belief that a high quality of life and environmental stewardship go hand in hand."
About The Hamlet by Simple Life
The Hamlet by Simple Life provides a simpler approach to creating communities, aiming to reduce the costs associated with a master-planned community lifestyle. By focusing on efficient community design with affordable, tiny homes and high-quality amenities, Simple Life has turned the traditional building model on its head. Located just minutes from Hendersonville, NC, The Hamlet offers a variety of high-quality cottage-style tiny homes ranging from 1 to 2 bedrooms. Residents enjoy a range of resort-style amenities, including a community clubhouse, fitness center, and community gardens, all within a gated and landscaped setting.
Impact on the Community and Beyond
This initiative will significantly enhance the natural beauty and environmental sustainability of The Hamlet community. It showcases Simple Life's strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, aligning closely with its mission to create affordable, nature-connected communities. By investing back into the community, The Hamlet by Simple Life sets a positive example for other communities and businesses, encouraging them to prioritize environmental initiatives.
About Simple Life
Simple Life creates and operates tiny home and cottage communities with private amenities for people who value living life over maintaining things. Their gated land lease communities in Western North Carolina and Central Florida are designed for those who seek a simpler, yet fuller lifestyle.
Discover more about The Hamlet and Simple Life’s innovative approach to community living by visiting Simple Life's Website.
Caro Krzywiecki
Simple Life
carok@simple-life.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other