Michael Norten Unveils New Book Exploring the Redemption Journey Through the Lives of Biblical Patriarchs
"Exploring Divine Design in the Lives of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph"UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Bible instructor and author, Michael Norten, releases his latest book, Our Redemption Journey: Pictured in the Lives of the Patriarchs, a compelling exploration of the Christian redemption journey as depicted through the lives of the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph. Each patriarch represents a distinct phase of the Christian’s spiritual journey: calling, justification, sanctification, and glorification.
Michael Norten, who holds a ThM from Dallas Theological Seminary and has over five decades of ministry experience, uses narrative form to delve into these spiritual phases. With the assistance of a messianic rabbi, Norten’s new book utilizes probing, thought-provoking questions that open readers' eyes to the profound biblical truths found in the patriarchs' lives.
“While exploring the lives of these foundational figures, I discovered fascinating parallels to the Christian experience of salvation,” explains Norten. His insights offer readers an enhanced appreciation of their spiritual journey, emphasizing that salvation is not merely 'fire insurance' but a divine plan orchestrated from the dawn of time.
Michael Norten's previous work, Unlocking the Secrets of the Feasts, also received acclaim for its insightful look into the biblical feasts and their significance to both Old Testament understanding and Christian belief.
Our Redemption Journey is not just for theological scholars but for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of their faith and its roots in biblical history. Readers will come away with a renewed appreciation for God’s intricate planning and the timeless relevance of the Bible.
The book is available for purchase on Michael Norten’s website and at major book retailers.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Michael Norten on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford