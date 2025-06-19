Atticus Publishing Presents Dr. Drusilla T. Dinka’s Transformational Book: More Than A Conqueror

‘Empowering Christians to Overcome Life’s Challenges and Fulfill Their God-Given Visions’

TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly introduces More Than A Conqueror , the latest work by Dr. Drusilla T. Dinka , an esteemed pastor, teacher, and author. This groundbreaking book provides invaluable biblical principles to help readers overcome challenges, pursue their visions, and fulfill their God-given destinies. Through its faith-filled content, More Than A Conqueror equips believers with the tools to transform their lives and claim the overwhelming victories that await them.In More Than A Conqueror, Dr. Dinka emphasizes that vision is the foundation of success. She defines vision as “the ability to see further than your eyes can look,” explaining how it makes the unseen visible and the unknown possible. She urges Christians not to passively wait for their God-given visions to materialize but to actively pursue them through spiritual warfare and intentional action.The book delves deeply into the power of faith, declarations, and prayer in a Christian’s journey. Dr. Dinka motivates readers to confront life’s battles with resilience and purpose, stating, “If you have a vision but do nothing about it, no one can do it for you.”Rooted in Dr. Dinka’s personal journey of faith and healing, More Than A Conqueror was inspired by one of the most challenging periods of her life—the passing of her beloved husband and best friend. During that time, she drew strength from scriptures like Isaiah 41:10 (“Fear not, for I am with you…”) and Romans 8:37 (“Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors…”). These verses became the foundation of her spiritual recovery and fueled her mission to inspire others to conquer their own challenges.Dr. Dinka’s passion for empowering others extends beyond her writing. She discusses these principles in her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the full interview, see the embedded video below.Dr. Drusilla T. Dinka is the General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Zion Church of All Nations (ZCOAN) in Dallas, Texas. She is a visionary leader with prophetic, healing, and deliverance graces, as well as a passionate teacher and counselor. She is the founder of the global organization “Women on Mission” and Executive Director of “Window of Hope America Orphans/Widows.” Dr. Dinka holds a Ph.D. in Christian Counseling and has authored several books, including Manifesting Your Potential, Higher Heights: Living Within God’s Boundaries, The Winning Christian Life: Integrity – A Journey, Not A Destination, Behind The Closed Door, Overcomers’ Prayer Points and its French version, Sujets De Prière Du Vainqueur, The Making of A Healthy Woman, and Deliverance From Late Marriage: Breaking the Yoke of Delayed Marriage.Dr. Dinka’s core message is that life’s challenges are universal, but victory is attainable through faith and perseverance. She teaches that being a conqueror means achieving victory, while being more than a conqueror signifies overwhelming victory. By applying the biblical principles outlined in More Than A Conqueror, readers can learn to overcome their battles, achieve their visions, and rise to new heights in their spiritual journeys.More Than A Conqueror is available for purchase. For more information, visit Dr. Drusilla T. Dinka’s official website at www.DrusillaDinka.com

Dr. Drusilla T. Dinka on The Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford

