Swiss company Magnes Receives CE mark MDR Class IIa for NUSHU Smart Shoes for Neurological Disorders

Magnes NUSHU

The Swiss company and its solution focus on neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and other movement disorders.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnes has received the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification as a Class IIa medical device for its NUSHU smart shoes which allows clinical-grade gait analysis of patients. NUSHU performs gait analysis in real-time and gives biofeedback to patients to assist them while walking.

The Swiss company and its solution focuses on neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis and other movement disorders. Magnes listed NUSHU with the FDA last year and is also active in the US market.

NUSHU was developed as a disruptive real-life-monitoring solution for patients. Using smart sensors embedded in sneaker-type shoes, NUSHU collects data while the patient is walking or doing daily activities. AI-powered algorithms process the data to generate automatic reports.

NUSHU allows clinicians to perform patient assessments in a time and cost-effective way without the need for expensive laboratory-installed equipment. It can be used at the clinic as well as in remote settings for example to monitor patients outside or at home.

By integrating NUSHU into clinical practice, Magnes is striving to empower medical practitioners with the tools they need to offer personalized and effective disease management and rehabilitation programs. Patients can also benefit from Magnes’ unique solution NUSHU. It is the only solution that can analyze gait in real-time and give direct vibrotactile biofeedback to patients based on their gait (video example). Patients can use this continuous feedback to walk confidently and improve their gait. It helps Parkison’s patients with freezing of gait and assists stroke patients while walking.

The CE certification enables Magnes to offer its innovative solution to patients and clinicians in Europe. NUSHU smart shoes can be utilized to address the needs of millions of neurological patients in Europe. Olgaç Ergeneman, CEO of Magnes commented, “Receiving this CE certification is an important milestone for our company. We are fully dedicated to supporting neurological patients worldwide and making technological solutions such as NUSHU accessible to all patients. We will continue our research and development activities to deliver innovative solutions to address the challenges faced daily by patients. With our solutions, we will help patients to manage their conditions better and increase their quality of life. ”.

About Magnes

Magnes is a med-tech company based in Zurich, Switzerland. It was founded as a spinoff from ETH Zurich. Magnes focuses on research and development of algorithms to analyze human movements and embedded systems for enabling closed-loop real-time biofeedback. Magnes proprietary technology is used in NUSHU smart shoes. NUSHU is certified as a Class IIa Medical Device under the EU’s Medical Device Regulations (MDR).

For more information, please contact:

Magnes Public Relations

Email: media@magnes.ch

Phone: +41 44 223 4873

Website: www.magnes.ch

Transforming Parkinson's Mobility: Before and After with NUSHU X Smart Shoes