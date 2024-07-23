WOMAN-OWNED GRANT WRITING FIRM ELEVATE HITS $1 BILLION RAISED MILESTONE
Firm announces 10 figures raised for its nonprofit charitable partners since 2013WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, grant writing firm Elevate announced it has raised a combined $1 billion in grant funding for its nonprofit partners since its founding in 2013. Elevate is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Washington, D.C. that partners with nonprofit organizations across the United States. Elevate’s nonprofit clients range from D.C. based Children’s Law Center to the national Justice for Migrant Women. Partner organizations benefit from Elevate’s expert institutional grant writing capacity and strategy and the firm’s unique and effective model that drives revenue for progressive charities.
“I founded Elevate 11 years ago with a singular purpose: to ensure nonprofits have access to the best grants expertise in the country. At that time, my most audacious goal was to serve 100 clients annually through our Comprehensive Grant Writing Services. We achieved that goal shortly before the company turned 10 and quickly set our sights on a new goal: raising $1 billion on behalf of our nonprofit partners. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, skill, and dedication of our staff. But at the end of the day, this milestone belongs to the nonprofits we serve and the work they are doing in their communities,” shares Elevate founder and CEO, Alayna Buckner.
Since the company’s founding in 2013, Elevate has experienced steady growth due in large part to its focus on strategic institutional fundraising and its ability to recruit and retain the nation’s top grant writing talent. Today, Elevate employs more than 80 grant professionals, making it one of the country’s largest providers of grant writing services for nonprofits.
Sonja Allen, Executive Director of Friends of Guest House, a Northern Virginia organization providing housing and reentry services for women who have experienced incarceration, says, “Elevate’s unique service model ensures we can raise the funds we need to make a difference in the lives of the women we serve. We are fortunate to have such a strong partner in our mission, and we congratulate the team at Elevate for this achievement.”
“Elevate achieved this milestone through the hard work and strategic efforts of our talented team. We’re proud to employ dozens of the country’s most effective grant strategists, writers, and data specialists who leverage their talents every day in support of our clients’ charitable missions,” says Kelsey Neilson, Elevate’s Vice President of Client Services.
In 2022, Elevate reached an earlier milestone of 100 concurrent nonprofit clients, and in 2023 the firm celebrated its 10th anniversary. Elevate continues to lead the nation in grant writing, with more than $100 million raised annually in each of the past three years, and six of its nonprofit partners securing MacKenzie Scott’s highly competitive Yield Giving awards earlier this year.
ABOUT ELEVATE
Elevate is a woman-owned and women-led small business providing grant writing services to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2013, Elevate has grown to serve hundreds of nonprofits and raise hundreds of millions of dollars each year for their crucial work in the areas of education, housing, workforce development, human services, progressive social advocacy, and more. Learn more at https://elevatedeffect.com.
