IMPORTANT NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED ICAP EQUITY FROM A FINANCIAL ADVISOR

If Your Financial Advisor Recommended iCap Equity Investments Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating brokerage firms and financial advisors who recommended investments in iCap Equity and its affiliated companies to their customers. The law firm urges customers who suffered investment losses in iCap Equity due to recommendations made by their brokerage firm/financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation into iCap Equity, following iCap’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Case No. 2:23-bk-01243) in the Eastern District of Washington. iCap’s third-party restructuring firm, Paladin, has recently alleged that iCap Equity could have been operating as a Ponzi-like scheme, by using new investor funds to pay back earlier investors, and failing to fulfill its real estate project commitments.
According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), brokerage firms that recommended the sale of or endorsed the purchase and sale of securities by iCap Equity, LLC or its associated funds, include the following:
- Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd.
- Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.
- Bradley Wealth Management, LLC
- Center Street Strategies Securities, Inc.
- Chauner Securities, Inc.
- Claraphi Advisory Networks, LLC
- Financial Partners, Ausdal, Inc.
- Freedom Investors Corp.
- Gardner Financial Services, Inc.
- IBS Financial Services, Inc.
- Meyers Associates, LP
- Pariter Securities, LLC
- Stillpoint Capital, LLC
- Titan Securities
KlaymanToskes believes investment firms and their financial advisors may have failed to act in the best interest of their customers, and misrepresented the risk-factors related to investments in iCap, in addition to failing to conduct due diligence on iCap’s investment offerings, leading to unsuitable recommendations. iCap investors may be entitled to a financial recovery through the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim.
Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, failure to act in their customers’ best interest, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.
If you suffered investment losses as a result of a recommendation to purchase iCap investments by your brokerage firm/financial advisor, contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
