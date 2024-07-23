BFSI Crisis Management Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future| Noggin, NCC Group
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the BFSI Crisis Management market size is estimated grow at a CAGR of 15.80% from 2024 to 2030.
Stay up-to-date with Global BFSI Crisis Management Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released BFSI Crisis Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of BFSI Crisis Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the BFSI Crisis Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as NCC Group (United Kingdom), Noggin (Australia), LogicGate, Inc. (United States), MetricStream Inc. (United States), 4C Strategies (Sweden), IBM (United States), CURA Software Solutions (South Africa), Everbridge (United States), Konexus (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Deloitte (United Kingdom), RQA Europe Ltd. (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the BFSI Crisis Management market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 15.80% from 2023 to 2030.
BFSI Crisis Management Market Overview
BFSI crisis management is the process of managing or preventing a crisis in a business in the banking, insurance, and finance (BFSI) sector. The goal is to help organizations make quick decisions to limit damage and recover quickly.
Market Trends
Major drivers influencing the BFSI crisis management market are the adoption of AI and ML technologies for enhanced threat identification and faster response. There is an increasing attention paid to the creation of situational monitoring and analytical tools that would be helpful in critical situations. Web-based crisis management solutions are preferred for their flexibility of use and their ability to be implemented on a large scale. Also, there is a shift towards integrated crisis management solutions that prevent cyber threats but also address operational, reputational, and regulatory challenges. The increase in the use of blockchain technology to enhance secure and transparent communication during crises is also coming out as a trend.
Market Drivers
The growth of the global BFSI crisis management market is fueled by the rising cases and severity of financial crises, cyber threats, and regulatory changes. Banks and other financial organizations experience a wide range of cyber threats, which require strong crisis management to safeguard critical information and restore people’s confidence. International regulatory agencies are currently enforcing strict compliance standards, making the introduction of improved crisis management models in BFSI organisations necessary. Moreover, the increased integration of global financial markets implies that the disturbances in one area can have repercussions globally, all the more stressing the necessity for integrated crisis management.
Market Opportunities:
There are great opportunities for growth in the BFSI crisis management market due to growing demands for integrated risk management. The financial institutions are looking for technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain for better crisis response. The increasing pace of digital transformation across the BFSI industry presents prospects for building new integrated crisis management solutions. There is also a growth opportunity in the emerging economies where financial systems are gradually developing. Furthermore, giving specific disaster response services that meet particular regulatory and operational requirements is another way of standing out in the market. It is also crucial to cooperate with cybersecurity companies, regulatory agencies, and technology vendors to drive innovation and market growth.
Major Highlights of the BFSI Crisis Management Market report released by HTF MI
The BFSI Crisis Management Market is segmented by Global BFSI Crisis Management Market Breakdown by Application (Risk & Compliance Management, Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Incident Management & Response, Crisis Communication, Others) by Component (Software, Services) by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on BFSI Crisis Management Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of BFSI Crisis Management
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: NCC Group (United Kingdom), Noggin (Australia), LogicGate, Inc. (United States), MetricStream Inc. (United States), 4C Strategies (Sweden), IBM (United States), CURA Software Solutions (South Africa), Everbridge (United States), Konexus (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Deloitte (United Kingdom), RQA Europe Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
