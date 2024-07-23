Kay Harper UNVEILS NEW SINGLE, 'Freight Train'
Kay Harper’s Debut Single "Freight Train" Set to Release on August 2nd on All Streaming PlatformsJACKSON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging country artist Kay Harper is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated debut single, "Freight Train," available on all streaming platforms starting August 2nd.
"Freight Train" is a powerful anthem that captures Kay's unique blend of country roots and rock & soul influences. With heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody, the single showcases her incredible vocal range and deep emotional resonance. The song is produced by the legendary steel guitar player Smith Curry and his team in Nashville, adding an authentic country touch to Kay's compelling soul-rock edge.
Growing up in the small southern Michigan town's of Waterloo & Napoleon with her farming family, Kay Harper's journey to the music scene has been filled with passion and perseverance. Influenced by the classic sounds of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, Kay's music also draws inspiration from Motown, soul, blues, and rock, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly original.
"I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was a little girl," Kay shares. "Music is in me, and it's time to share it with the world. 'Freight Train' is about determination and pushing through the obstacles life throws at you. I hope it resonates with everyone who hears it."
Despite life setbacks and setbacks from the industry, Kay has remained steadfast in her pursuit of sharing her voice with the world. Her debut single "Freight Train" is a testament to her hard work, talent, and unrelenting commitment to her dream.
Fans can look forward to the release of "Freight Train" on August 2nd across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Be sure to follow Kay Harper on her social media platforms and visit her website at www.kayharperofficial.com for updates on upcoming events and new music releases.
About Kay Harper
Kay Harper is a rising singer and songwriter from Jackson, Michigan. With influences ranging from classic country to rock and soul, Kay’s music is a blend of heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals. Her debut single, "Freight Train," produced by Smith Curry, is set to release on August 2nd, 2024. Follow Kay Harper on social media and visit her website for the latest news and updates.
Follow Kay Harper
• Website: www.kayharperofficial.com
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/kayharperofficial
• Instagram: www.instagram.com/kayharperofficial
Kay Harper
Kay Harper Music
kayharperofficial@gmail.com