AMCONYC Reopens with Expanded Services: Now Offering 360 Marketing Solutions for All Industries
In a triumphant return to her roots, Adriana has reopened AMCONYC, with a broadened scope of services. The reopening signifies a new chapter of innovation...CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an overwhelming response from industry professionals, prior clients, media, and volunteers, AMCONYC, a pioneering agency originally founded in NYC, renowned for propelling emerging fashion designers into the limelight, is announcing its reopening with a broadened scope and enhanced services. Founded by Adriana Quaranto, a mother of two and accomplished serial entrepreneur, AMCONYC is now set to provide comprehensive 360 marketing solutions across various industries, including public relations, social media growth and management, fCMO, and holistic marketing strategies.
In line with the growing trend of diverse and inclusive marketing, AMCONYC has historically been a beacon for inclusivity in the fashion industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for designers and models to gain recognition and thrive. In 2019, Adriana made the heartfelt decision to step away from the agency to focus on starting and growing her family. After a transformative five-year hiatus, she is excited to relaunch AMCONYC with a renewed vision and expanded offerings that cater to a diverse clientele.
"During my time away from AMCONYC, I've had the opportunity to immerse myself in various industries outside of fashion. This experience has shown me that if I can build marketing departments for 50 million-dollar companies and lead teams for international brands, I can do the same for clients I genuinely love. As a result, I have decided to reopen AMCONYC."
"As AMCONYC reopens, we aim to cater to a broader range of clients providing holistic 360-marketing solutions including PR. social media, email marketing, fCMO, and more,” shares Adriana. I want to do marketing for the good of the world - not using manipulation and fear tactics to evoke an emotion."
In response to the industry's increasing need for comprehensive marketing solutions, the reopening of AMCONYC signifies a new chapter of innovation, mentorship, and community support. With Adriana’s leadership, the agency is set to continue its legacy of excellence while embracing a comprehensive, highly-tailored approach to marketing that includes PR, social media growth and management, and 360 marketing services. AMCONYC has extensive experience working with clients in CPG, fitness, wellness, education, restaurants, and more. Once again, let's connect and explore!
About AMCONYC: AMCONYC is a leading marketing agency, dedicated to providing comprehensive 360 marketing solutions across various industries. With a focus on public relations, social media growth and management, and holistic marketing strategies, AMCONYC offers clients the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. Founded by Adriana Quaranto, the agency is committed to fostering talent and empowering businesses to thrive.
