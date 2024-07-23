Arquitectonica Reimagines Miami’s Biscayne Bay Shoreline
Solana Bay, a sleek 10-story condominium has been meticulously crafted to capture the spectacle of its waterfront setting.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 1977, Arquitectonica has become a powerhouse in international architecture. The firm has redefined design across 59 countries with its bold use of materials, geometry, patterns, and colors. In South Florida, their vision has sparked a renaissance in Miami’s urban landscape, with iconic projects including the Brickell City Centre, Virgin Voyage’s cruise terminal in Port Miami, and the Miami Heat’s iconic Kaseya Center.
Now, Arquitectonica has just unveiled its design for a new waterfront landmark on the Biscayne Bay shoreline. Solana Bay, a sleek 10-story condominium has been meticulously crafted to capture the spectacle of its waterfront setting. Arquitectonica’s vision transcends traditional design to create an inspired living masterpiece overlooking Miami’s famed waterways.
Walls of Curved Glass Capture Panoramic Views
With 450 linear feet of water frontage on Biscayne Bay, Arquitectonica’s vision was to magnify the region’s mesmerizing views. The result is a breathtaking 10-story mid-rise, featuring gracefully curved walls of glass, rich wood accents, and abundant gardens filled with native trees and seagrass. The building’s low profile and glass-integrated window wall system ensures every residence and amenity space will revel in panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, from Aventura to Downtown Miami. This minimalist, boutique design creates a refreshing departure from typical high-rise towers to create a serene oasis at the city’s edge.
Spacious Waterfront Estates in the Sky
Arquitectonica’s design for the 52 residences at Solana Bay is an ode to private luxury living “in the sky.” These two- to four-bedroom homes, spanning 2,238 to 4,236 square feet, are meticulously crafted to enhance the flow of daily life. With a maximum of six residences per floor, residents enjoy a sense of privacy while taking in breathtaking waterfront views. Arquitectonica has artfully designed the social areas as the heart of these homes, seamlessly merging kitchens, dining spaces, and living rooms to offer panoramic vistas that inspire and foster connections. Sprawling terraces of at least 10’ deep seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor living, providing an ideal environment for waterfront dining and serene relaxation.
Artfully Designed Interior Finishes
Inside the residences, Arquitectonica and the interior design team aimed to create a living experience where residents feel like they’re living in an art gallery. Future residents will have the choice between numerous designer-curated packages that blend beauty with functionality. The kitchens showcase European design with upper cabinets extending to the ceiling, ensuring a clutter-free environment. Integrated under-cabinet LED lighting, quartz countertops, and large-format porcelain backsplashes complement the natural tones of Miami’s waterfront. The oversized primary suites are a highlight, strategically positioned along the curved part of the window walls. Complete with en suite reading lounges, direct terrace access in most residences, spacious closets, and expansive primary bathrooms, they epitomize luxurious comfort and elegance.
Luxurious Resort-Inspired Living
Solana Bay unveils over 9,000 square feet of meticulously curated amenities, offering a bespoke hotel experience at home. The rooftop pool deck, bathed in Florida’s sun from dawn to dusk, features a zero-edge pool surrounded by plush chaise lounges and luxurious daybeds. On the lobby level, the Residents’ Lounge boasts social and seating spaces that opens to the elevated bayfront terrace. Residents could start their day with a workout in the state-of-the-art Fitness Center, or by taking a business call in the Executive Board Room. The Game Room invites friendly billiards challenges, while a paved Bay Walk pathway offers simple strolls along the shoreline. A concierge team is also available 24 hours a day to assist with every need, from receiving deliveries to providing guidance on local attractions.
Bal Harbour, The Beach & Beyond
Home to top designers, celebrities, billionaires and professional athletes, Miami has become a playground for the world’s elite. To the east of Solana Bay, Bal Harbour Shops reign as the epicenter for fashion, attracting more notorious designers than anywhere else in the country, including Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and more.
To the south, South Beach stands as one of the nation’s most recognized entertainment destinations, while the Art Deco splendor of Lincoln Road is lined with upscale shops and internationally renowned culinary delights. Sports enthusiasts revel in year-round activity ranging from motorsports and offshore adventures to Miami’s numerous professional sports venues. The world is within reach via Miami International and private air travel is effortless via the Opa Locka Executive Airport, just 30 minutes away.
From its famed white sand beaches and world-class shopping to its vibrant international culture, Solana Bay is ideally located for residents to enjoy the tranquility of their waterfront sanctuary, and yet live mere moments away from many of the world’s most coveted destinations.
Solana Bay is now selling its 52 boutique waterfront residences in Miami, with pricing beginning at $2.3 million. Douglas Elliman will be the exclusive sales representative for the luxury condominium. For more information or to book a private presentation, please visit SolanaBay.com or call 305.203.4017. The Sales Gallery is open daily across from the Solana Bay site at 2248 NE 123rd Street, North Miami, FL 33181.
