measureQuick Facing Patent Infringement Claims

MeasureQuick's highly touted A/C Systems Vitals Report (dubbed "The Secret Weapon") has come under scrutiny for patent infringement
I will continue to enforce this patent, seeking damages from infringers and their affiliates or licensees.”BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Tomas is the owner of a patent for diagnosing mechanical systems, including heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Mr. Tomas’ patent is marketed under the Greenpoint name and used for remotely monitoring and diagnosing commercial and residential HVAC systems. On July 18, 2024, Mr. Tomas announced that he has taken legal action against Manifold Cloud Services Ltd., doing business as measureQuick, of Mogodore, Ohio to halt the infringement of his patent.
In his Complaint (No. 5:2024cv01210) filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Mr. Tomas alleges that measureQuick infringes his U.S. Patent No. 11,549,711 (’711 Patent) entitled “System for Aggregation and Prioritization of Diagnostic Data for the Purpose of Mechanical System Tuning.” The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief requiring measureQuick to stop infringing Mr. Tomas’ patent immediately.
Prior to filing suit, Mr. Tomas contacted the President of measureQuick, James Bergman, by email and mail about the ’711 Patent but he never received any response. As set forth in the Complaint, measureQuick has infringed and continues to infringe at least Claim 6 of the ’711 Patent by making, using, offering to sell, and selling its A.C. Systems Vitals Report.
Mr. Tomas explained: "I spent countless hours and made substantial investments to develop and patent this very unique approach for tuning mechanical systems. I noticed that the HVAC industry and others were all over the place with their diagnostics, so I responded by developing this intuitive approach and design. After filing my patent application, I made my invention public in early 2022. In June 2022, measureQuick released the 'A/C Systems Vitals Report' that clearly emulated my invention. I found out several months later, contacted Mr. Bergman and informed him that I owned the patent and cited some of the ways in which they were infringing but also provided the patent number for their review. It was fairly obvious. There was no response given. Prior to my patented approach, measureQuick was simply displaying pressure gauges on an app.”
Mr. Tomas added: “We will continue to diligently monitor the HVAC and related mechanical industries for infringers. Once found, our intellectual property will be enforced, defended and damages sought from all of the violators and any of their affiliates that knowingly continue to infringe in the U.S., as well as other countries where PCT’s have been filed.”
About Alex Tomas: Alex Tomas owns Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. (doing business as UtilityTRX and Greenpoint). Visit greenpoint.me for more information on the related product. Contact Mr. Tomas directly with any questions. at info@atainc.us
