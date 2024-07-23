Powering Excellence in Customer Service:

Evergy and Interactions Win Chartwell Excellence in Digital Experience Award

Franklin, MA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, MA, July 23, 2024 - Interactions, an innovating force in Conversational AI for customer service, today announced its client, Evergy won gold in Chartwell’s 21st annual Best Practices Awards for excellence in Digital Experience.

An American investor-owned utility (IOU) with publicly traded stock and the largest electrical provider in Kansas, Evergy has a passion for creating exceptional customer experiences and solutions. For its digital-based customer support, it partners with Interactions LLC to efficiently manage millions of annual support calls.

Evergy customers can engage with the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA),which is available in English and Spanish, to address over 40 types of inquiries, including making a payment, moving service, and reporting an outage. A large proportion of these transactions are completed through self-service, while requests that require additional support are swiftly routed to customer service agents. For Evergy customers, the solution delivers one of the fastest, most craveable self-service experiences in the utilities industry. For Evergy, the automation translates into significant operational cost savings annually.

Evergy won the Chartwell Gold Award for Excellence in Digital Experience. The evaluation committee recognized Evergy’s innovation to allow start and transfer service in the IVA. This novel concept allowed more than 40,000 start or move service transactions in its first year of operation. The utility’s fully automated IVA-based process is credited for improving the customer experience and reducing contact center costs.

Interactions delivers exceptional omnichannel customer-support solutions by combining the best of AI with customized LLMs and real-time human intelligence. It provides digital CX solutions to some of the world’s leading brands in the utility, retail, technology, hospitality, healthcare, and financial sectors.

The award comes on the heels of Interactions recent announcement of saving $300 million annually for its top clients globally.

Key Quotes

“Evergy is one of the most customer-centric companies in the United States,” said Interactions Senior Vice President of Customer Success Candy Digges . "This honor demonstrates its dedication to great customer experiences that forge deep and loyal connections with the millions of people it serves every day.”

“Our partnership with Interactions has a long history and they are a key contributor to our self-service portfolio. By adding this new start/move service capability, we were able to increase our overall self-service, give customers choice in how to interact with us and reduce costs.”

Lindsay Washburn, Evergy Senior Digital Product Manager

“The confidence Interactions has in their service, product and capabilities is a strong base to explore new concepts leading to groundbreaking innovation.”

Paul Walker, Evergy Senior Digital Product Manager

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly assimilate conversational AI and human understanding to enable businesses to engage with their customers in highly productive and satisfying conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, omnichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering unprecedented improvements in the customer experience and significant cost savings for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.interactions.com.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) serves 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting, and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy’s power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

For more information about Evergy, Inc., visit us at www.evergy.com.

