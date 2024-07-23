Innovation and Endurance Shine at Collegiate Solar Car Event
Éclipse and Poly Montreal Triumph at the Electrek Formula Sun Grand PrixBOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix concluded Friday, spotlighting exceptional engineering and sustainable automotive technologies at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park. Teams from universities across the nation competed in Single Occupant Vehicle (SOV) and Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) categories, demonstrating the prowess of solar-powered transportation.
In the SOV class, team #92 Éclipse from École de Technologie Supérieure took the lead with an impressive 215 laps, translating to 677.25 miles within the three on track days. They were closely followed by #32 Principia and #17 Illinois State, showcasing their solar vehicles' capabilities over the rigorous course. Jae Won Hwang from team #6 Berkeley achieved the fastest lap, demonstrating remarkable speed and efficiency with a time of 4:21.414 and an average speed of 43.4 mph.
The MOV class was dominated by #55 Poly Montreal, which scored 88.57 and completed 165 laps. Appalachian State and the University of Minnesota also displayed strong performances, securing second and third places respectively. The fastest lap in this category was marked by Logan Staubus from #9 Iowa State, with a time of 4:38.223 and an average speed of 40.8 mph.
A highlight of the event was the Altair Challenge, which saw the University of Florida achieve an impressive 85.84% reduction in vehicle weight, winning the $10,000 grand prize. "Our Altair team had an incredible experience at the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix! We are immensely grateful to all the student teams who participated in the Altair Solar Challenge and impressed us with their innovation and dedication. A heartfelt thank you to the Formula Sun Grand Prix team for their unwavering support throughout the process. We've thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration and can't wait to see what the future holds!," said Altair.
The Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix not only tests vehicle performance but also fosters a spirit of innovation and teamwork among future engineers. Detailed results and more information about the teams and their innovative solar cars can be found on the official Electrek American Solar Challenge website.
Electrek, a leading news and commentary site focusing on the transition from fossil fuels to electric transport and green energy initiatives, is proud to sponsor this year’s event. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to once again serve as the title sponsor for this year’s American Solar Challenge & Formula Sun Grand Prix. These events bring together bright and innovative minds from universities across North America to champion solar innovation and showcase the potential of sustainable transportation. This is what we’re all about at Electrek!” says Electrek, highlighting their commitment to fostering advancements in sustainable transportation.
Innovators Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that organizes solar car events in the United States, including the American Solar Challenge and the Formula Sun Grand Prix. These events provide hands-on, multi-disciplinary learning opportunities for college students, fostering innovation in solar-powered transportation.
The Formula Sun Grand Prix is not affiliated with the Formula 1 companies, FORMULA 1 racing, or the FIA Formula One World Championship.
