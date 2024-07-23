Precision Neuroscience Expands Executive Team as Brain–Computer Interface Industry Rapidly Advances

Jayme Strauss and Mike Kaswan join as Chief Clinical and Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, as the company progresses toward FDA clearance

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in developing brain–computer interface technology to restore function and autonomy for millions of people with neurological disorders, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Jayme Strauss, RN, MSN, MBA, as Chief Clinical and Commercial Officer and Mike Kaswan as Chief Financial Officer. The two new hires bring decades of experience in driving growth at innovative health companies and will play a pivotal role in the commercialization of Precision’s brain–computer interface (BCI) technology.



Jayme Strauss will lead Precision’s efforts to establish research partnerships with hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. and to drive adoption of the company’s first commercial product. Before joining Precision, she served as Chief Clinical Officer at Viz.ai, a pioneering healthcare AI company, where she grew the company’s customer base from a handful of hospitals to over one thousand, through strategies that generated real-world evidence showing the effectiveness of AI in improving patient outcomes. She also worked to secure the first-ever AI New Technology Add on Payment (NTAP) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Strauss was trained as a neuro ICU nurse and spent a decade as a hospital executive, building renowned neuroscience and stroke systems of care at Baptist Health South Florida in Miami and Piedmont Healthcare in Georgia. She holds an MSN and MBA from Grand Canyon University and received her BSN at Cedar Crest College.

Mike Kaswan brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience in healthcare to his role as CFO at Precision. Kaswan has held numerous C-suite roles at high-growth life science companies. Most recently, he served as the CFO at Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NASDAQ: OBIO), which he helped take public in 2023. He also co-founded three successful healthcare businesses: Georgia Veterinary Specialists (now part of BluePearl Veterinary Partners), one of the first private veterinary specialty hospitals in the country; Lumenos (now part of Wellpoint), one of the first consumer driven healthcare companies; and Persante Health Care, a leading provider of sleep and balance diagnostics and treatments. Additionally, Kaswan was a healthcare-focused venture capital investor for more than ten years. He holds a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“As Precision moves closer to commercialization, we’re focussing on recruiting exceptional talent with the vision and skill to support the next chapter of the company’s growth,” Michael Mager, CEO of Precision Neuroscience, said. “Both Jayme and Mike bring invaluable experience to our team as we work to bring this technology to the clinic in coming years.”

Precision is a leader in the development of brain implants, called brain–computer interfaces, for medical use. Since its founding in 2021, the company has developed its core product, a high resolution cortical surface array called the Layer 7 Cortical Interface, and acquired a proprietary facility for commercial-scale manufacturing. The company is currently testing its device in patients through research collaborations with West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine), and Mount Sinai Health System in New York, and it is set to expand its research partnerships in the coming year.

About Precision:

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illnesses. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large amounts of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .