Gamgee Develops Home Alarm Using Wi-Fi Signals to Detect Unauthorized Entries Without Extra Sensors or Cameras

Disruptive home security solution offers real-time monitoring, enhanced privacy, and easy installation, transforming how homeowners protect their properties.

Our goal was to create a security system that is both highly effective and extremely discreet. With our new Wi-Fi-based Home Alarm and burglar detector, we are turning every home into a safer place.” — Paul Hendriks, CEO and Co-Founder of Gamgee

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamgee BV, a Dutch pioneer in smart home technology, has announced a disruptive new use for your home’s existing Wi-Fi network: a state-of-the-art burglar detection system. This innovative approach promises to redefine home security, turning the Wi-Fi signals that fill your home into a sophisticated, invisible security guard.

As the need for effective and non-intrusive security solutions becomes ever more critical in our connected world, Gamgee has developed a system that utilizes the Wi-Fi signals boosted by Mesh Routers in homes to detect unauthorized entries and movements without the need for additional sensors or cameras.

Revolutionizing Home Security with Wi-Fi:

Advanced Detection Capabilities: By analyzing disruptions in Wi-Fi signal patterns caused by movement, Gamgee’s system can distinguish between routine household activity and potential intruders.

Instant Alerts: Homeowners receive real-time alerts on their smartphones or other devices if unusual activity is detected, allowing for immediate response.

User-Friendly: This system integrates seamlessly with existing home Wi-Fi networks, requiring minimal setup and maintenance, and eliminates the need for costly traditional security systems.

Paul Hendriks, CEO and Co-Founder of Gamgee shares the vision behind this innovation, explaining, "Our goal was to create a security system that is both highly effective and extremely discreet. With our new Wi-Fi-based Home Alarm and burglar detector, we are turning every home into a safer place, where security is naturally integrated into the fabric of everyday technology while giving you excellent internet."

Future Prospects and Enhancements:

Smart Home Integration: Looking ahead, Gamgee aims to integrate this burglar detection functionality with other smart home devices, creating a cohesive and intelligent home security ecosystem.

Enhanced Privacy Features: The system is designed with privacy in mind, ensuring that while security is paramount, personal data and household privacy are never compromised.

Similar to its Home Alarm system, Gamgee introduces its Wi-Fi and AI-Powered Fall Detection System for seniors, marking a significant advancement in ensuring their safety and independence. This innovative technology employs a combination of Wi-Fi signals and AI algorithms to accurately detect falls within the home. Upon detecting a fall, the system promptly sends an alert to caregivers and family members through a dedicated app, ensuring immediate assistance.

Join the Revolution in Smart Living: Gamgee is spearheading a campaign on Indiegogo to bring this vital technology to market. This is more than an investment in a product—it's an investment in a safer, more connected future and a significant leap in smart living.

About Gamgee: Gamgee is a tech company based in Amsterdam, dedicated to simplifying and securing the digital realm. With a focus on user experience, Gamgee provides innovative solutions across wireless networks, smart device synchronization, internet accessibility, cybersecurity, and smart home technologies.

For additional information on the Wi-Fi-based burglar detection system and other Gamgee innovations, please visit www.gamgee.com.

Note to Editors:

