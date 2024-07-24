New Book Release from Rabin Etaat 'Not Trump Again'

'Not Trump Again' demonstrates undiplomatic leadership, desire for stability & diplomatic governance and for such undiplomatic leaders to not be elected again.

STOCKHOLM, SPANGA, SVERIGE, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a captivating story set in Bandar Abbas, a Port City in southern Iran, 'NOT TRUMP AGAIN' weaves together the personal struggles of a family and explores themes of resilience amidst adversity and hardships. With compelling narration and vivid characters, the author paints a vivid picture of a community struggling under economic sanctions and political unrest, where survival demands courage, ingenuity, and sacrifice. The story captures the human cost of sanctions and blunt politics and highlights the collective desire for stability and diplomacy. An ambitious young man named Azad faces a life constrained by international politics. Azad's family, like many others in Iran, struggles with the harsh realities imposed by economic sanctions. Azad has a heart full of kindness, once seen by his neighbours as a beacon of hope and potential. However, the economic situation of the country as well as his family, pushes him down a wrong pathway. Azad, burdened by familial duty, plunges into the perilous world of diesel smuggling amidst Iran's economic crisis under Donald Trump's presidency. When a devastating explosion destroys the peace of the family and neighbourhood, Azad's world unravels, forcing him to confront the consequences of his choices and test his resilience and his family's unity. Through it all, the bond with his family remains his guiding light, a source of strength and motivation. 'Not Trump Again' demonstrates the repercussions of blunt and undiplomatic leadership, and also showcases a desire for stability and diplomatic governance and for such undiplomatic leaders to not be elected again.INTERVIEW WITH RABIN1. Describe your latest book in one sentence.My latest book is a compelling exploration of the far-reaching impacts of international sanctions set by former president Trump on Iranian society, weaving personal stories and geopolitical analysis to highlight the resilience and struggles of those affected.2. Is this your first book?Yes, it is.3. Could you tell us the inspiration behind the story, and characters?The inspiration behind "Not Trump Again" stems from the real-life struggles and resilience of ordinary Iranians during a intense period marked by intense political and economic turmoil. The severe impact of sanctions on Iran's economy, leading to inflation, unemployment, and widespread poverty, drives the narrative.The story draws heavily on the socio-political climate of Iran, particularly during President Trump's administration, which saw the re-imposition of sanctions that profoundly affected the lives of millions.Characters like Azad, his father Reza, his mother Maryam, and his siblings Ali and Jasmine are inspired by the diverse experiences and resilience of the Iranian people. The novel blends fiction and non-fiction, using personal narratives and expert insights to explore economic survival, family dynamics, and the broader implications for the Middle East and international relations.4. What do you think will be your readers' reaction after reading your book?After reading "Not Trump Again," I believe readers will be profoundly moved and gain a deeper understanding of the human impact of geopolitical decisions. The vivid portrayal of the characters' struggles and the rich cultural backdrop of Bandar Abbas will resonate deeply, offering a poignant reminder of the personal cost of political aggression.Additionally, readers might feel a heightened awareness of the broader implications for the Middle East and international relations, prompting reflection on the interconnectedness of global events. Ultimately, the novel aims to evoke a sense of compassion and inspire a more nuanced perspective on the complexities faced by those living under sanctions.5. WHAT'S THE MOST SURPRISING FEEDBACK YOU HAVE RECEIVED FROM YOUR BOOK?A few readers shared that my book profoundly changed their perspective on international relations, making them realize the deep human impact of political decisions and inspiring them to advocate for more compassionate foreign policies.6. WHAT MESSAGE OR THEME DO YOU HOPE READERS WOULD TAKE AWAY?My core message centres on profound human impact of geopolitical decisions, particularly sanctions and military actions, on individuals and societies. Through Azad's perspective and the broader context of Iranian society, I hope readers grasp the interconnectedness of global events and the ripple effects they have on ordinary lives. Moreover, understanding the complexities and significance of international relations, including the trade-offs between national interests and human welfare, is crucial for fostering empathy, informed decision-making, and peaceful diplomacy in our unified world.7. SHOULD YOUR READERS BE EXPECTING MORE BOOKS FROM YOU? WHAT ELSE ARE YOU WORKING ON?Oh, most definitely! Currently, I am deeply immersed in a non-fiction project that tells the painful story of a young woman born in a man's body. This heartfelt narrative follows her as she navigates the challenging path of discovering her true identity and sexuality, all while facing a world filled with harsh narratives and judgmental societal structures. Set in a country where homosexuality is frowned upon, the book tenderly chronicles her courageous journey through adulthood, shedding light on the profound obstacles and heart-wrenching struggles she encounters along the way.AUTHOR’S BIORabin Etaat was born in Bandar Abbas, Iran, and his journey has taken him across continents, cultures, and careers. At the age of 12, Rabin moved with his parents to Stockholm, Sweden, where he laid down roots in his new home. His pursuit of education led him to Canada, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and IT.Rabin's professional journey is as diverse as his geographical one. His career has spanned multiple continents, providing him with a rich tapestry of experiences in both the private and governmental sectors. He currently resides in Stockholm and works at Silex, the world's leading pure-play MEMS foundry.Politics has been a significant and familiar presence in Rabin's life, shaping his world view and informing his personal and professional decisions. This story is essential and deeply personal to him, reflecting the intricate interplay of his multifaceted identity and global experiences.Contact Info:Tel: +460722604510Email: rabinetaat@gmail.comGenre: Contemporary Fiction Publisher: Amazon, Kindle Direct Publisher, (KDP), Ingram spark and Draft2digital (D2D)Publication date: 2024/08/01Price: Paper back 24.99, Hard copy 29.99$, ebook, 9.99$ISBN: Paperback, Hardback,978-91-531-0560-2