Itron Invites Nominations for 2024 Innovator Award

Award Recognizes Itron Customers for Implementing Cutting-Edge Solutions with Itron’s Partner Program

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced a global call for nominations for the 2024 Itron Innovator Award. The nominations are open through Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.



The sixth annual Itron Innovator Award will recognize an Itron utility or city customer who has implemented a cutting-edge solution that leverages Itron’s Technology Partner Enablement Program to overcome energy or water challenges or help create a more resourceful world. The winner will be announced at Itron Inspire 2024, Itron’s premier customer-focused conference that unites industry leaders and utility peers for a week of learning and inspiration.

Applicants must be piloting their solution, have deployed it in the field, or have quantifiable outcomes from the solution. The solution must also integrate successfully with an Itron solution, whether it be networked solutions, back-office software or distributed intelligence platform.

In 2023, the award was presented to Tampa Electric Company for its Smart Cities and Load Management programs, which included upgrading over 200,000 streetlights with multiple Itron smart city technology partners.

“Our customers continue to pioneer new solutions, leveraging the innovations made possible with our partner enablement program. To showcase what’s possible and to recognize our customers’ abilities to solve challenges in energy, water and smart city management, we are thrilled to accept nominations for this year’s Itron Innovator Award,” said Christina Haslund, head of partner management at Itron.

Itron works with more than 200 partners globally to expand and enhance Itron’s solutions and overall customer experience. Itron's robust partner ecosystem plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions. Through Itron's ecosystem and partner network, cities and utilities can benefit from cutting-edge solutions to address vital business, operational and community challenges, fostering resourceful and vibrant communities for generations to come.

Nominations are now open for consideration, please submit an Itron customer or partner project here by Friday Sept. 6, 2024.

