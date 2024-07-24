RNA Biomarker Company Genialis Attends BIO ASIA to Grow Collaborations in Taiwan
Will expand partnerships and presence across Asia as it continues to bridge the global patient data gap to personalize medicine for all cancer patients
Taiwan has been a leader in articulating a vision for precision medicine, from the highest levels of national government to its clinical care centers to its burgeoning biotech industry.”TAPEI, TAIWAN, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genialis, the RNA-biomarker company, will attend the BIO Asia Taiwan Exposition this week and pitch on stage today at the Investor Summit. Genialis has strong ties to the Taiwanese community, with Taiwania Capital co-leading Genialis’ Series A financing in 2023, and various collaborations in the works. During the events at BIO Asia, Genialis will highlight the company’s recent breakthrough development in its predictive biomarker for KRAS inhibitor therapies and new partnerships as it assembles the world’s most ethno-geographically diverse cancer data sets. These data partners are crucial for further validating Genialis-developed biomarkers on diverse patient populations to better predict responses to targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and other emerging classes of therapeutics.
— Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis
“Taiwan has been a leader in articulating a vision for precision medicine, from the highest levels of national government to its clinical care centers to its burgeoning biotech industry,” said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis. “We’re excited to be part of this conversation, and to visit with our colleagues and collaborators at Taiwania Capital and Academica Sinica, among others.”
Dr. Rosengarten and team will showcase the capabilities of ResponderIDTM, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven platform for biomarker discovery and development, capable of deriving patient classifiers for every cancer target and drug. The marquee example is GenialisTM krasID, a new AI classifier that accurately predicts patient response and clinical benefit to KRAS inhibitors across preclinical, clinical, and real-world settings. By using high-dimensional gene expression data, Genialis krasID captures underlying biological complexity unique to each individual patient. Over 50 biopharma companies are currently developing more than 70 different KRAS-targeted drugs across over 12 disease indications.
About Genialis
Genialis, the RNA biomarker company, is creating a world where healthcare delivers the best possible outcomes for patients, their families, and their communities. Genialis develops and validates clinically actionable biomarkers informed by the world’s most ethnographically diverse cancer data sets to better predict patient responses and guide treatment decisions for targeted inhibitors, immunotherapies, and other emerging therapeutic classes. Genialis is trusted by pharma and diagnostics partners, and together, we are transforming medicine through data. For more information, please visit www.genialis.com.
