Medimap Partners with Solve.Care to Deliver an Innovative Solution to Finding the Best Emergency Room for You
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medimap and Solve.Care are excited to announce a joint partnership that adds more transparency to the patient experience. Building on the success having served 12 million patients in Canada, Medimap is partnering with Solve.Care to bring their services to the United States, by choosing Solve.Care’s Web 3 infrastructure as their preferred platform to partner their services with. Together, the companies are establishing a cutting-edge network designed to offer real-time updates on hospital wait times, ensuring prompt and efficient access to medical services.
Medimap is a free web platform for patients to locate, and access care across a variety of healthcare specialties. Medimap is a marketplace that matches patients and healthcare providers, enabling patients to locate care providers, search for the most convenient appointment available to them, and compare providers and view wait times for care in their area. Solve.Care is a global leader in digital healthcare solutions renowned for its blockchain-based digital healthcare platform. Their Care.Wallet app offers users a more intuitive and comprehensive healthcare management experience.
This partnership with Solve.Care and Medimap enables patients to have a choice of where they go for emergency services, based on being able to access a wait time list of all of the Emergency Rooms in their vicinity. The collaboration serves as a beacon of progress, in which patients in the United States and beyond will now have access to Medimap wait times services directly in the Care.Wallet.
“Healthcare on the blockchain is almost the default path forward as it provides ultimate data portability to patients, as well as immutability and cost efficiencies to providers, among many other benefits”, said Thomas Jankowski, CEO of Medimap. “By partnering with Solve.Care, Medimap can make its entire network of primary and allied health providers, nurses, pharmacists and entire health systems immediately deployable into any healthcare structure resulting in levels of orchestration not available in any other healthcare network”.
Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care, commented on the partnership, "By combining our innovative blockchain solutions with Medimap's expertise in providing real-time wait times and patient-provider matching, we are creating a layer of transparency in the healthcare journey. This partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing back ownership and autonomy in patient decision making."
About Solve.Care
Solve.Care is the creator of a full-stack Web 3.0 platform that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, streamline payments, and help reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. Care.Platform allows for the quick and cost-effective creation and deployment of decentralized digital health networks called Care.Networks, for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. It is also the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based healthcare payments.
Solve.Care is a multiple award-winning company, receiving accolades such as: ‘Best Healthcare Relationship Management Platform 2024’ in the 2024 Global Excellence Awards, ‘Most Innovative Healthtech Firm’ award in the Global Brand Awards 2023, ‘Best Connected Health Platform’ at the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, 'Enterprise Transformation Award' at the 2022 Web3 and Blockchain Transformation Awards, 'Corporate Wellness Software of the Year' at the 2022 Innovatech Awards, and many more. For more information, please visit https://solve.care.
About Medimap
Medimap's platform is used by a network of more than 4,200 practices, pharmacies and walk-in clinics across the country and has helped more than 12 million Canadians find the care they need, when they need it. Medimap's platform also provides patients the ability to book appointments with allied health professionals such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, mental health services and more. Not only does this help patients receive timely care, it also helps the healthcare system divert people away from emergency rooms to primary care services that are better suited for their needs, including virtual appointments. For more information, please visit medimap.ca.
