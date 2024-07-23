EV Charge Pro by Javid Afshari Wins Iron A' Design Award in Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design Category
Innovative Electric Car Dispenser Charger Recognized for Excellence in Energy Product DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of energy design, has announced Javid Afshari's EV Charge Pro as a winner in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the EV Charge Pro, an electric car dispenser charger tailored for the Iranian market.
The EV Charge Pro's win is significant for the energy industry, as it showcases a cutting-edge solution that addresses the growing demand for efficient and user-friendly electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This award-winning design not only benefits consumers by providing a convenient and accessible charging option but also contributes to the advancement of sustainable transportation practices in Iran and beyond.
The EV Charge Pro stands out for its powerful 240-kilowatt output, which enables fast charging for various electric buses and vehicles. Equipped with Chademo and CCS connectors, this dispenser ensures seamless compatibility with a wide range of electric vehicles. The design's modern aesthetics and ergonomic principles prioritize user comfort and accessibility, setting a new standard for electric car chargers in the market.
Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Javid Afshari's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of energy product design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and drive further advancements in the development of efficient, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious charging solutions for electric vehicles.
Interested parties may learn more about the EV Charge Pro and its award-winning design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=160239
About Javid Afshari
Javid Afshari is an industrial designer from Iran who has been professionally working since 2016. With a unique perspective that combines creativity and functionality, Afshari has been involved in various fields, from designing household products to medical and dental equipment. Currently, he is focused on designing user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing electric car chargers and electric vehicle charging stations that improve daily life while contributing to a more sustainable society.
About Mapna Electric and Control Engineering Manufacturing (MECO)
MECO, established in July 2004, initially focused on meeting the needs of MAPNA Group in the power industry, security, and instrumentation. Over the past decade, MECO has expanded its scope to include the oil & gas, petrochemical, and refineries industry, as well as the railroad transportation industry. As the first and only company manufacturing process and automation FCS and DCS Control System in Iran, MECO is also a reliable business partner of prestigious international companies in manufacturing control and protection systems, simulation systems, and commissioning gas and steam turbines, turbo-generators, and turbo-compressors.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works in the Energy Products, Projects and Devices Design category demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, efficiency, user-friendliness, and technological advancement while adhering to energy regulations and considering the impact on local ecosystems.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here