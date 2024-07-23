How Golf Stars Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele boost marketability and sponsorship value with AI marketing
Marketing agency Numinal boosts marketability for Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele with AI strategies, driving reach & engagement ahead of the Paris Olympics.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numinal, a boutique AI sports marketing agency, is using a data-driven AI approach to enhance the marketability and sponsorship value of athletes across sports, notably Olympic gold medallists Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele, who just finished first and second at the Open Championship in Scotland. In the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, Numinal's innovative strategies drive significant engagement and sponsorship opportunities for these high-profile athletes.
Numinal’s proprietary AI models analyze vast amounts of data to create personalized and impactful marketing campaigns. For Rose and Schauffele, the agency has leveraged data collected during the previous Olympic Games to craft strategies that maximize their global appeal and marketability.
This past Sunday, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose delivered stellar performances at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Schauffele held off the challenge from Rose to secure his second major title in three months, finishing with a stunning bogey-free six-under 65 to end on nine under. Rose, who shot a 67, finished two strokes behind Schauffele in a fascinating duel amidst breezy conditions.
"Hearing your name called with Open champion after it is something I've dreamed of for a very long time," said Schauffele, the Champion Golfer of the Year. For Rose, it was his closest attempt to lift the Claret Jug since his joint fourth-place finish as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998. "The dream's been alive all week, and I did an awesome job," said Rose. "This will be a tough one but a great one. I played some of the best golf but it didn't quite add up to the trophy."
While Justin and Xander were fighting for the victory at The Open, Numinal was able to analyze hundreds of datapoints to get an understanding about media performance, media narratives and sentiment, fan engagement on social media, amount of time sponsor logos were displayed, and more. These datapoints are then analyzed and ultimately used to increase reach and marketability for both athletes.
In addition to event performance analytics, the agency has recently developed other AI-Driven Initiatives for Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele:
Olympic Campaigns: Leveraging data from the previous Olympic Games, Numinal has collaborated with the PGA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to develop campaigns celebrating Rose and Schauffele’s Olympic achievements. These campaigns provide fans with exclusive content reliving their gold medal moments, highlighting the athletes' journey and the significance of their victories.
Personalized Content: Utilizing AI-driven insights, Numinal creates tailored content that showcases individual athletes' unique strengths and stories. This personalized approach ensures the content is engaging and resonates with key audiences.
Fan Engagement: Through data analysis and machine learning, Numinal identifies key trends and preferences among sports fans. This allows the agency to craft targeted campaigns that increase fan interaction and engagement across social media platforms and other digital channels.
Performance Analytics: Numinal tracks and analyzes the performance of all marketing campaigns in real-time. This continuous evaluation ensures that strategies are optimized for maximum impact, driving sustained growth in marketability and sponsorship for both athletes and brands.
Co-founder Nicolas Ullah, who had extensive experience in leading data-driven marketing strategies for corporate brands before establishing Numinal, highlights the effectiveness of AI in sports marketing. "There are thousands of data points in sports nowadays. Our AI technology allows us to precisely analyze and use data to enhance athletes' marketability and sponsorship value. By understanding and predicting trends, we can implement marketing strategies that are highly effective in creating engagement among sports audiences," said Ullah.
As Numinal continues to enhance athlete marketability through its data-driven AI approach, the agency is also expanding into other sports. By harnessing the power of AI, Numinal aims to transform how athletes connect with their fans and sponsors, setting new standards for marketability and engagement in the sports industry.
