Virtual AI and ADvendio Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Broadcasting Solutions
The Op2mise software will give the broadcasters opportunities to maximize revenues alongside the ADvendio management software which will provide the required omnichannel management.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Op2mise, (a product of Virtual AI) and ADvendio are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to provide a comprehensive omnichannel solution for tier 1 and 2 broadcasters. “This collaboration aims to bridge internal processes and streamline the Ad Sales journey to enable convergence for both linear and Connected TV (CTV) broadcasters,” said Simon Osman, Chief Commercial Officer, at Virtual AI.
“Achieving convergence is a huge challenge for all broadcasters, as the ways that they manage and sell different kinds of advertising can vary enormously in process, fulfillment, and reporting. Traditionally order management systems have brought automation to one half of this journey, but struggled to manage the more traditional element. Working with Op2mise, we are uniquely now able to provide a best practice solution to the market for total TV convergence. It’s great news for ADvendio, as the world’s leading omnichannel solution, as through this partnership we can now unify the process for all forms of media to provide a fully converged selling and buying experience,” said Angus Dowie, ADvendio Regional Sales Manager EMEA and of APAC.
By combining Op2mise’s advanced TV scheduling solution with ADvendio's robust ad management software, broadcasters will have the ability to optimize available inventory and provide buyers and sellers with more performance information to drive decisions. "The Op2mise software will give the broadcasters opportunities to maximize revenues alongside the ADvendio management software which will provide the required omnichannel management," Simon added.
A key feature of the Op2mise solution is its ability to reconcile the as-runs based on the availability of the Op2mise TV scheduling solution, significantly enhancing ADvendio’s current order management functionality. This integration will streamline processes and improve operational efficiency for broadcasters.
Looking ahead, the partnership aims to bring a unique offering to the broadcasting industry. "Our long-term goals are to bring a unique offering to the broadcasting industry. The ambition is to utilize the best of the Op2mise proprietary smart software with the ADvendio management system. These two things together will enable broadcasters to make data-driven decisions and continue to compete and evolve with the new entrants in this fast-moving media landscape," Simon explained.
In the face of growing internet-based television and on-demand services like Free Ad Streaming (FAST), traditional broadcasters are experiencing significant challenges. "Our solution will enable broadcasters to have a deeper understanding and management of the Advertising income through presenting a single inventory to buyers. It will also enable them to cost-effectively scale and move into areas like FAST through the Op2mise AI scheduling tool," Simon noted.
The media buying and scheduling landscape is set to become more interconnected as data availability increases. "Currently, the majority of this data resides with set-top box owners' platforms and those who can access distribution data. As individuals increasingly access video content via apps and streaming platforms, this data will become more available to creators and studios. This will enhance the ability to reach viewers directly, monetize content, and grow audiences," Simon from Virtual AI stated. Enhanced technologies like AI and process automation will be crucial in handling these enormous data sets, creating fully optimized inventories and schedules, and enabling buyers to benefit from targeted impressions and reach within their budgets.
Bernd Bube, CEO of ADvendio added, "Our partnership with Op2mise marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide broadcasters with unparalleled efficiency and innovation in ad sales and management. By combining Op2mise's cutting-edge TV scheduling capabilities with ADvendio's comprehensive ad management platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer a fully converged solution that addresses the complexities of both linear and Connected TV advertising. This collaboration not only streamlines processes but also empowers broadcasters to make data-driven decisions, optimize inventory, and maximize revenue. We are excited about the potential of this partnership to transform the broadcasting industry and support our clients in navigating the rapidly evolving media landscape."
About Virtual AI
Virtual AI is a leading provider of smart software solutions for TV scheduling and advertising management, helping broadcasters optimize their inventory and maximize revenue.
About ADvendio
ADvendio offers comprehensive management software solutions for omnichannel advertising, providing broadcasters with the tools they need to streamline their operations and enhance their advertising sales strategies.
