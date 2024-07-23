Ludân Biotechnology revolutionizes skincare with biotech innovations
Ludân Biotechnology introduces its innovative lines of biotech cosmetic products, designed to revolutionize the skincare marketMILAN, ITALIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ludân Biotechnology Introduces Its Innovative Lines of Biotech Cosmetic Products, Designed to Revolutionize the Skincare Market
Ludân Biotechnology is set to transform skincare with its cutting-edge biotech cosmetic lines. The mission is to offer biotech products that range from perfect skincare solutions to sophisticated beauty potions, naturally enhancing appearance while aligning with the biosustainability goals of the "Climate Change Program" with a global "carbon sinking" perspective.
New Skincare Product Lines
Ludân Biotechnology provides the market with high-quality cosmetic products made from premium raw materials that impart firmness, tone, and elasticity to the skin, complemented by the delicate fragrance of pleasant olfactory notes for overall well-being.
The biotechnology employed combines fermentation processes with molecular engineering techniques to produce enhanced efficacy formulations that balance tradition and innovation, where ancient knowledge meets advanced technologies.
The brand enhances beauty through top-tier raw materials and features two cutting-edge cosmetic brands:
DERMAPHITNESS: A line of cosmetics that includes mousses, fluids, serums, moisturizers, and face masks. These products are designed to offer comprehensive and personalized skincare, delivering visible results from the first applications.
SKYN CARE Line – Formulated for all ages, with particular attention to younger skin, this line includes a targeted anti-acne program. Specifically, the Peeling/Scrub is an effective ally for balancing oily skin and combating acne-causing bacteria.
An effective beauty treatment must include impeccable skincare suitable for both young and mature skin. Ludân Biotechnology products prepare the epidermis effectively for subsequent treatments, ensuring deep cleaning, hydration, and a pleasant fragrance. The Skin Care Line includes: Gentle Cleansing Mousse; Lex Peeling-Scrub; Vitamin C Concentrated Face Serum.
In addition to the Skin Care Line, the Dermaphitness brand features the Bjotechnology Line Enzymatic Snail Slime with products like 24h Moisture Face Cream with Enzymatic Snail Slime + Hyaluronic Acid, Enzymatic Snail Slime Face Serum + Hyaluronic Acid with Vitamins, and Enzymatic Snail Slime + Organic Aloe Vera Cellulose Face Mask.
Detox Line – Biotechnology Complex includes Detox Biotensor Complex Fluid + Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin D, Detox Biotensor Complex Serum + Hyaluronic Acid Retinol Complex + Vitamin D, and Eye Contour Elixir.
CYTOPHITNESS: Specific products for the face, neck, and décolleté, ideal for combining with traditional massages and advanced aesthetic technologies such as microfrequency and vibrational waves. This line is designed for targeted and deep treatments, ensuring a significant improvement in skin appearance.
Booster 70+, with its nourishing lifting effect, is the flagship product. This facial, neck, and décolleté treatment is designed for both home and professional use, offering immediate and long-lasting results. In addition to Booster 70+, the line also includes the following products: Enzymatic Snail Slime + Organic Aloe Vera Cellulose Oval Face and Neck Mask.
Advanced Biotech Ingredients
Ludân Biotechnology employs advanced ingredients such as biotechnological synthetic hyaluronic acid, plant extracts, microfiltered enzymatic snail slime, and plant stem cells. These ingredients ensure the optimization of skin’s physiological functions, effectively combating signs of aging.
All products are classified as para-pharmaceuticals, with a Farmadati code, and are also available in pharmacies. Additionally, the target sectors for these products include beauty and wellness centers, aesthetic medicine clinics, and thermal spas.
Ludân Biotechnology – The brand originated in 2002, strengthened in 2008, and made its debut in Italy in 2022. This slow-to-market process involved advanced research that integrates tradition with strong innovation while respecting nature. It is a cutting-edge cosmetic line that enhances beauty through the use of the highest quality raw materials. The brand was founded by individuals with a diverse range of expertise accumulated over 30 years, merging activities from international science, genetic engineering, industrial microbiology, and entrepreneurial and managerial vision. The mission is to offer biotech products ranging from perfect skincare to sophisticated beauty potions that naturally confer a fresh appearance, while being compatible with biosustainability.
Ludân Biotechnology: Biotech Innovation for Beauty and Skincare
Anna Lisa Zitti
Anna Lisa Zitti Ufficio Stampa
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook