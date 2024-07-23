PredictWind Unveils Cutting-Edge Ocean and Tidal Current Maps Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
These latest upgrades underscore our dedication to pioneering top-level sports and will provide users with even more accurate and detailed data for their next adventure, or their quest for gold.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PredictWind, a global leader in accurate and innovative weather forecasting solutions, has announced new upgrades to its ocean and tidal current maps, offering unparalleled detail and accuracy to all users, including the athletes sailing in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
— Jon Bilger, Founding Director
Designed specifically for Marseille - host of the Olympic sailing events - the 100m ultra-high-resolution model will arm Olympians with a unique dataset that will help them better understand the complex movements of the water they are sailing on. As the location has negligible tidal flow, PredictWind has modelled the effect of wind and the density difference in the water column to create the world’s most advanced model for this location.
PredictWind Founding Director, Jon Bilger, said: “We are dedicated to empowering all PredictWind users - from sailors and ocean goers to Olympians - with the most innovative solutions to enhance their safety and confidence while navigating the seas.
“These latest upgrades underscore our dedication to pioneering top-level sports and will provide users with even more accurate and detailed data for their next adventure, or their quest for gold.”
Beyond the Olympic stage, this year, PredictWind has added the following 100m resolution locations.
- Bay of Fundy, Canada
- Elliot Bay, WA, USA
- Oak Harbor WA, USA
- Hood River OR, USA
- San Francisco CA, USA
- Marseille, France
- Derwent, Australia
- Lyttleton, New Zealand
- Bay of Islands, New Zealand
For those venturing offshore, PredictWind has refined its tidal and ocean current merging process, resulting in a more accurate interpolation between high and low-resolution data. Additionally, the latest upgrades mean users can compare ocean current data from three different models – Mercator, Hycom, and RTFOS – to gain deeper insights into ocean conditions.
Already trusted by over 1 million users worldwide thanks to its accurate 24/7 forecasting to anywhere on the planet, state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly interface, the latest updates from PredictWind will provide invaluable data to elite athletes and recreational sailors or ocean goers alike.
About PredictWind
PredictWind is a global leader in maritime weather technology, providing innovative solutions for sailors, mariners, and water sport enthusiasts. The company's commitment to accuracy and usability has positioned it as a trusted provider in the maritime weather forecasting industry.
