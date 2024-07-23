Telemedicine Market to Witness a Dramatic Growth of 17.95% CAGR through 2031, Influenced by Digital Health Technologies

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemedicine Market size was valued at USD 97.48 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 114.98 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 430.72 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.95% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Telemedicine is a unique medical system that helps healthcare practitioners in analyzing, diagnosing, and treating patients remotely by using telecommunication technologies. This method has evolved in the past few years and has become a crucial part of the medical sector. Earlier, telemedicine was used primarily to interact with a doctor working with a patient in one location to the specialist sitting somewhere else. This technology uses the power of different types of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for offering medical services from one region to another. This is one of the best advantages of rural or difficult to reach locations where specialists are not available. There are also other benefits of this technology like enhanced access to healthcare services, improved patient satisfaction, and minimized healthcare expenses. The demand for the telemedicine market is increasing because of high usage in the healthcare service and innovations in it. Telemedicine can reduce treatment costs. These factors have incredibly increased the healthcare services, driving the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Effective Healthcare Services to Boost the Market Growth

Nowadays it has become easier to deliver improved healthcare options that are available to everyone and have better network services. Telemedicine is an efficient technology that can streamline the access of preventive care and enhance long-tern health. This technology is more advantageous for people who are suffering from financial loss or regional barriers to receive better treatment. Telehealth can increase the efficiency and accessibility of the healthcare system and it increased immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic to lower the burden on the hospitals.

Improved Patient Convenience to Surge the Market Growth in the Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Telemedicine Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Telemedicine provides more flexible scheduling options, which helps patients choose the appointment times when both are available. This option is especially useful to people who find it difficult to take the time off from work or other responsibilities for a conventional in-person medical appointment. Moreover, patients can also save money on transportation costs along with the other expenses that are necessary for traveling in the healthcare facility by selecting telemedicine. This technology enables patients to remain in constant care even when they are away from the medical institute. Telemedicine also assists in closing the gap in accessing special care, especially for patients who stay in limited access regions. This technology has enhanced patient’s convenience along with engagement, driving the market growth.

Telemedicine is Transforming Medical Practices by Offering More Convenience

This technology has successfully transformed the consumer and provides practices by providing more convenience. According to the American hospital Association, nearly 70% of the patients have reported that they are more comfortable in interacting with the medical providers through text, email, or video. In the past few years, the use of internet and mobile devices have increased immensely making telemedicine more convenient for people. Today most healthcare organizations have adopted telemedicine due to its flexibility. Moreover, urgent care and ER visits can also be handled through phone easily, safely, and conveniently with the help of telemedicine.

Implementation of AI and Machine Learning to Drive the Market Growth in the Next 10 Years

The incorporation of AI and machine learning into telemedicine is evolving the business completely. It helps them to predict the future of disease trends, perform better treatment strategies, and give diagnostic information. AI is also assisting the medical system to reduce diagnostic errors and provide more accurate indications of treatment, resulting in better clinical outcomes.

Latest Headline Related to the Telemedicine Market:

• In August 2022, AMC Health collaborated with Magnolia Regional Health Center. It will help in giving telecare for CHF, COPD, diabetes, and hypertension patients.

• In March 2023, Temple University Health System and Masimo increased their partnership. This was done for several new devices and technologies in the telehealth and RPM offerings.

• In September 2022, Medyseva raised $0.18 Million in their pre-series funding to extend the access of telemedicine in rural India.

• In June 2023, Twilio Inc. partnered with Frame AI to use AI for the improvement of customer engagement. It has strengthened the AI-based data for summarizing health cases.

Advancement in Digital Health Technologies will Expand the Telemedicine Market

The global telemedicine market is witnessing immense growth, mainly because of the advancement in digital health technologies and high demand for remote healthcare. Strong healthcare infrastructure, awareness of telemedicine solutions, and policies that apply new technologies in digital health are some of the other factors improving the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular issues are also expanding the market because of the frequent requirement to consult a physician, a service provided by telemedicine. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic also showcased the necessity of telemedicine as a crucial tool that can help healthcare services during emergency situations.

