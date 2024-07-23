Minister Blade Nzimande and Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina deliver Science and Innovation budget vote speech for 2024/25, 23 Jul

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, and the Deputy Minister, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) budget vote speech for 2024/25 in Parliament on TUESDAY, 23 JULY.

The Budget Vote 2024/25 comes as the country embarks on its 7th government administration and marks 30 years of democracy. Since 1994, the country's science and technology landscape has seen widespread transformative change. The budget, most of which is disbursed to the Department's entities, is R9 468 billion, down from R10 874 billion in 2023/24.

The Minister will outline the Department's priorities for the new financial year, building on the achievements of the national system of innovation (NSI) to fight poverty, unemployment, and inequality, support economic growth, and secure South Africa's status as Africa's science leader on the global stage.

Some of the NSI's successes include the establishment of new institutions such as the Technology Innovation Agency, the South African National Space Agency and the National Intellectual Property Management Office. Linkages between the DSI and other government departments such as the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition have deepened, and business support and public funding for grassroots innovation and technology start-ups has increased. Existing entities like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the Human Sciences Research Council have been transformed and reorientated to support the programmes of the democratic government.

The media are invited as follows

Date: TUESDAY, 23 JULY

Time: 10:00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town

For more information, please contact:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750