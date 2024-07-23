Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala address NCOP on budget of Public Works and Infrastructure Dept Budget Vote 2024/25, 23 Jul

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson together with the Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, will on Tuesday 23 July 2024, address the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the key deliverables of the department.

The Minister and the Deputy Minister’s presentations will focus on building the country and turning it into a massive construction site, fast-tracking infrastructure delivery plan, EPWP, Skills development and fighting corruption in the built environment.

Event Details

Date: 23 July 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: NCOP Chamber

Budget vote will be broadcast on DSTV Chanel 408 

Contact
Thami Mchunu
Director: Media Relations 
079 519 6997
 

