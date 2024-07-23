Submit Release
Speaker Desbo Mohono presides over North West Departmental Budget Votes for 2024/25 Financial Year, 23 Jul

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sittings where different provincial departmental MECs will deliver departmental budget votes in the Legislature Chamber.

The Departmental Budget Votes will be conducted as follows;
                           
Date: 23 July 2024 at 08h00

Departments:   
Department of Finance 
Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs 
Department of Community Safety and Transport Management 
Office of the Premier

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page. Also tune in to your local radio stations to listen to the budget speeches. All invited guests are expected to be seated at the Chamber at 07h30, no late comers will be allowed.

For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

