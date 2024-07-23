Submit Release
North West delegation attends 25th International Aids Conference in Munich, Germany, 22 to 26 Jul

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Provincial Council on Aids wished the North West delegation well as they leave for Germany to attend the 25th International Aids Conference.

The North West delegation, led by MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi and MEC Sussana Basetsana Dantjie of Social Development will attend the 25th International Aids Conference (AIDS 2024) in Germany from the 22nd to the 26th of July 2024 in Munich, Germany.

The primary objective of the Conference is to advance the HIV response and share innovative and scientific methods in accelerating access to HIV services to all people across the world.

As the world’s largest conference on HIV/AIDS, it brings together scientists, policy makers, healthcare professionals, people living with HIV, funders, media, and communities to further develop strategies aimed at fighting HIV-AIDS.

Since its inception in 1985, the conference has served as a platform centered on strengthening policies and programmes that ensure an evidence-based response to HIV related epidemics.

Delegates will also share knowledge, best practices and lessons learnt from the HIV response over the past fourty years, as well as COVID-19, MPOX and other Public Health threats to strategically develop a unified and equitable response to the pandemic.

