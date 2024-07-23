MEC David Maynier on grade 1 and transfer applications for 2025

Parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a school transfer for the 2025 school year can do so from 1 August 2024.

Grade R applications

Grade R applications can be done online at:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

For admission to Grade R, a child must turn six in the year that the child starts Grade R. Parents applying online will need the following supporting documents:

Immunisation card;

ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit; and

Proof of address or police affidavit.

Parents who have not registered on the online system previously will first need to register on the online site. Once registration is completed, they can then proceed to the application.

Online video tutorials and step by step guidelines are available on the website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

Transfer applications for Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12

Transfer applications are to be done at the relevant school in which the parent/caregiver wishes to apply to or their nearest WCED office.

This applies to school transfer requests for learners already attending school in Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12.

Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution, but district officials can capture applications for multiple schools.

Parents or caregivers will be required to fill out the WCED application form, which can also be downloaded from the WCED website, but can only be submitted to schools or the district office from 1 August 2024 onwards.

Visit our admissions site for the form and relevant details:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions

They will also be required to submit in the relevant supporting documentation:

The last school report card;

ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit or proof of application or police affidavit; and

Proof of address or police affidavit.

Parents can drop off the application form and supporting documents at the school directly. They can also contact the school for details on electronic (e-mail) submissions on the official WCED form only.

With regards to Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, schools are currently finalizing their admission lists, confirming placements for children on their waiting lists. This process is ongoing.

We do, however, appeal to all parents and caregivers who have not yet applied for Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2025 school year, to do so immediately. They can contact their district office or call 0861 819 919 for more information.

Media Enquiries:

Bronagh Hammond

E-mail: Bronagh.hammond@westerncape.gov.za